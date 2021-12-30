“Our sporting success has overshadowed this big topic” - Per Mertesacker admits Aubameyang situation isn’t "easy for anyone" at Arsenal

Arsenal academy chief Per Mertesacker has admitted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s banishment has not been easy for anyone involved. He believes Arsenal’s good run of form has allowed them to outrun this controversial topic.

Club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sanctioned following a “disciplinary breach” on December 14th. The Gunners have remained coy about the details, but reports claim the Gabon international’s tardiness was behind his staggering downfall.

Aubameyang was reportedly given a day off to meet his family in Paris, but was asked to return in time for the training session. Not only did he fail to land on time, but he was also in violation of the local COVID-19 protocols. Arsenal did not take this infringement lightly and immediately relieved Aubameyang of his responsibilities as club captain.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor 🗣 “I don’t establish my authority but being dictatorial or trying to be ruthless. I just ask for one thing. It’s respect and commitment, that’s all.”



Mikel Arteta response to him being uncompromising and sticking to his principles too much regarding Aubameyang situation. 🗣 “I don’t establish my authority but being dictatorial or trying to be ruthless. I just ask for one thing. It’s respect and commitment, that’s all.” Mikel Arteta response to him being uncompromising and sticking to his principles too much regarding Aubameyang situation. https://t.co/RzZsxacWeY

The centre-forward has not featured for Arsenal since that infringement and is expected to bow out of the club sooner rather than later.

Former Arsenal defender Mertesacker has explained the importance of being a club captain and is thankful that the north London outfit have risen above the controversy.

In an interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung via Kicker, Mertesacker stated:

“I think it’s good that our sporting success has overshadowed this big topic a little. If things don’t go well, a captain has to catch the team and face the media. I would like Pierre to cope with this measure well, because the decision is not easy for anyone.”

Aubameyang has featured in 14 Premier League games for Arsenal this season, scoring four goals.

3 Serie A clubs interested in Arsenal outcast Aubameyang

Lepara @Diski_Sauron Serie A giants Juventus are interested in Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Tuttosport.



With the Gabon international’s future in doubt, after he was stripped of the Gunners' captaincy and not getting regular playing tim, the 32-year-old could move to Italy. Serie A giants Juventus are interested in Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Tuttosport.With the Gabon international’s future in doubt, after he was stripped of the Gunners' captaincy and not getting regular playing tim, the 32-year-old could move to Italy. https://t.co/QWtPpf7WF0

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal is up in the air and three top Serie A clubs are reportedly preparing to pounce. AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan are all allegedly interested in the forward and could make a move for him in the January transfer window itself.

Despite not using the player in their last four matches, Arsenal have refused to comment on the future of the player. However, given their current form and lack of sympathy towards their former skipper, there's no reason to believe why they won’t accept a fair bid.

Also Read Article Continues below

The former Borussia Dortmund star's current contract with Arsenal is set to expire in June 2023. If the Gunners accept a bid in January, the 32-year-old should be able to fetch them a pretty penny in this inflated market.

Edited by Samya Majumdar