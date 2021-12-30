“Our sporting success has overshadowed this big topic” - Per Mertesacker admits Aubameyang situation isn’t "easy for anyone" at Arsenal

Arsenal academy chief Per Mertesacker has admitted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s banishment has not been easy for anyone involved. He believes Arsenal’s good run of form has allowed them to outrun this controversial topic.
Club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sanctioned following a “disciplinary breach” on December 14th. The Gunners have remained coy about the details, but reports claim the Gabon international’s tardiness was behind his staggering downfall.
Aubameyang was reportedly given a day off to meet his family in Paris, but was asked to return in time for the training session. Not only did he fail to land on time, but he was also in violation of the local COVID-19 protocols. Arsenal did not take this infringement lightly and immediately relieved Aubameyang of his responsibilities as club captain.
The centre-forward has not featured for Arsenal since that infringement and is expected to bow out of the club sooner rather than later.
Former Arsenal defender Mertesacker has explained the importance of being a club captain and is thankful that the north London outfit have risen above the controversy.
In an interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung via Kicker, Mertesacker stated:
“I think it’s good that our sporting success has overshadowed this big topic a little. If things don’t go well, a captain has to catch the team and face the media. I would like Pierre to cope with this measure well, because the decision is not easy for anyone.”
Aubameyang has featured in 14 Premier League games for Arsenal this season, scoring four goals.
3 Serie A clubs interested in Arsenal outcast Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal is up in the air and three top Serie A clubs are reportedly preparing to pounce. AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan are all allegedly interested in the forward and could make a move for him in the January transfer window itself.
Despite not using the player in their last four matches, Arsenal have refused to comment on the future of the player. However, given their current form and lack of sympathy towards their former skipper, there's no reason to believe why they won’t accept a fair bid.
The former Borussia Dortmund star's current contract with Arsenal is set to expire in June 2023. If the Gunners accept a bid in January, the 32-year-old should be able to fetch them a pretty penny in this inflated market.