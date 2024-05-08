"Our strongest 11", "Best possible line up" - Fans react as Bayern Munich name XI to take on Real Madrid in UCL S/F

Bayern Munich released their starting lineup to take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal tie on Wednesday, May 8. This evoked some interesting reactions online from Bayern fans all around the world.

After his horror show in the first leg at Allianz Arena, centre-back Kim Min-Jae made way for Matthijs de Ligt. The rest of the defense was unchanged. But the midfield saw an interesting change as Leon Goretzka was dropped for 20-year-old Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Thomas Muller was also benched, with Jamal Musiala taking his number 10 role in the middle of the park. Serge Gnabry made his way into the starting lineup for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. Leroy Sane and Harry Kane, Bayern Munich's goalscorers in the first leg, retained their spots in the XI.

Football fans took to X to post their reactions to the announced lineup, with one fan writing:

"Our strongest 11."

Another noted:

"Best possible lineup, Juppel [a moniker made by combining the names of legendary Bayern manager Jupp Heynckes and current manager Thomas Tuchel]."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"We are gonna win this," a fan confidently claimed.

"Impeccable," another fan added.

"Lets go for it," another chimed in.

"Come on boys, fight for your lives," another fan raised a battle cry.

"Get the job done," a fan simply added.

"Its going to be [Jamal] Musiala's night," another fan predicted a big outing for the young German superstar.

Another fan assuredly asserted, "Let’s cook!"

"[Aleksandar] Pavlo[vic], stay strong and shine, show that what you are capable of in such a big game," another fan prayed for the German youngster to have a good game.

"We have to take advantage" - Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry appeals ahead of UCL semifinal clash vs Real Madrid

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry made an important appeal to his teammates ahead of the crucial second leg of their Champions League semifinal clash against Real Madrid.

Los Blancos wrested a draw from the jaws of defeat in the first leg at the Allianz Arena. An early goal from Vinicius (24') had given them the lead. Leroy Sane (53') and Harry Kane (57' penalty) then struck within five minutes to give Bayern a shock lead. However, the Brazilian equalized from the spot in the 83rd minute to secure a 2-2 draw and keep the tie firmly in the balance.

Gnabry will now be looking to make an instant impact on his re-introduction to the starting lineup in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Bayern Munich winger has been suffering from nagging injuries this season, having already missed 25 games for club and country. He has still made 19 appearances for the Bavarians this season, with five goals and two assists to his name.

Ahead of the game against Real Madrid, Gnabry appealed to his teammates to stay focused and clinical in front of goal in the second leg of the semifinal. He said (to Sport, via Madrid Universal):

"We have to take advantage of the scoring chances we create and then kill them. We played a very good game in the first leg, we had many scoring chances and we could have scored one or two more goals. That is a very, very important point for Wednesday."

The clash between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will certainly be a mouth-watering one. The winner will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final.