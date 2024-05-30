"Our success won't change" - Carlo Ancelotti names 3 Real Madrid players who could potentially replace the retiring Toni Kroos

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on potentially replacing Toni Kroos after his retirement this summer. He admitted that the veteran midfielder will be a big miss but they will cope with Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, and Eduardo Camavinga.

Kroos recently announced that he will retire from professional football after the UEFA Euro 2024 in his home country Germany. His last game for Los Blancos, meanwhile, will be the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

Kroos has been an integral part of Real Madrid for the last decade, helping them win numerous trophies, including four Champions League trophies. He has been in sensational form this season as well, registering one goal and nine assists in 47 games across competitions. Hence, his absence will be a big blow for Los Blancos.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti said about Kroos and his potential replacements (via Madrid Xtra):

"Toni Kroos? He thought it was the right moment [to retire], I respect this a lot, even though I think his departure will affect us. We lose a very, very important player.

"We have an idea how to replace him with Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouaméni. We will play a different football but our success won't change."

Camavinga, Tchouameni, and Valverde have all played key roles for Real Madrid since arriving at the club. Valverde is also reportedly set to inherit the No. 8 jersey from Toni Kroos.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga highlights his best quality

Real Madrid signed Eduardo Camavinga from Stade Rennais in the summer of 2021 for a reported fee of €31 million. He has been an important player since arriving, having made 144 appearances and registering two goals and eight assists.

Camavinga is primarily a central midfielder but has played as a defensive midfielder and even as a left-back. He is known for his ball-carrying ability, tackling and dribbling. In a recent interview with El Pais, the Frenchman said about his best quality (via Madrid Xtra):

"My best quality? The tackle. But I also have good qualities with the ball. I know to dribble and people don't know it. When I do it, people say: wow. But it's not wow, because I know how to do it. People see me more as someone defensive, but I also have that quality.

"I was a scorer as a child, a number 10. There, I used to dribble a lot. But at Rennes, I don't know why, they made me defend. I really don't know why. When I was younger, I scored more goals. But in the quarry I started in the midfield. I had to defend more, recover more balls... Now I like it."

Camavinga, 21, has made 45 appearances for Real Madrid across competitions this season and has largely played in midfield. He has made six appearances as a left-back though.