“Our supporters are amazing" - Arsenal star heaps praises on Emirates atmosphere ahead of Everton clash

Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu has lauded the club's fans and the atmosphere they create at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners boast one of the best home records across the top five European leagues this season. Mikel Arteta's side have lost just once in 11 Premier League outings at the Emirates, scoring 27 goals and conceding just 14 times on their way to eight wins.

They also won all three of their UEFA Europa League group-stage matches at home, not letting in even a single goal.

Tomiyasu has now praised Arsenal's fanbase ahead of their league match against Everton on Wednesday, March 1. The Japanese international told the club's official website (as quoted by talkSPORT):

“It’s going to be an important game for us, but we’re playing at home where our supporters get behind us, so we have to win. The atmosphere is even better [than last season], especially after we concede a goal and the crowd gets more excited.

“Normally when you concede a goal at home, the crowd are down but when you play at the Emirates the crowd are the opposite. Our supporters are amazing and they give us a lot of energy all of the time. They are top!”

He concluded:

“I’m so excited to play in front of them at home, but the most important thing is to take three points so that’s what we’ll focus on.”

Tomiyasu has notably endured an up-and-down campaign for Arsenal. He has been limited to just five Premier League starts this season due to injury issues and Ben White's fantastic form in the position.

Overall, Tomiyasu has played 28 times in all competitions for the Gunners, averaging just 42.04 minutes per appearance. He is yet to score a goal, but has recorded two assists.

Arsenal look to avenge earlier defeat when they meet Everton on Wednesday

Arsenal have suffered only three defeats in the Premier League this season on their way to a two-point lead atop the standings with a game in hand. One of those came against Everton last month.

The Toffees, in Sean Dyche's first game in charge, took a deserved 1-0 victory over Mikel Arteta's team at Goodison Park courtesy of James Tarkowski's goal. Many viewed the display as one of the Gunners' worst of the season so far.

Arsenal will thus be gunning for revenge when they meet on Wednesday. The league leaders will also be looking to get back to winning ways at the Emirates. They suffered a 3-1 loss to Manchester City and drew 1-1 with Brentford in their previous two home league games.

However, the Gunners enter this match after consecutive away wins over Aston Villa (4-2) and Leicester City (1-0).

