"Our team wasn't filled with stars" - Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez claims 'nobody wanted to play' for the Reds during his time at the club

Luis Suarez recently revealed that no top player wanted to join Liverpool during his time at Anfield. He recalled how the club had to rely on loans for Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho to bolster the attack.

Speaking on Duda Garbi's YouTube channel, Suarez stated that his time at Anfield needs to be respected as it was difficult for them to get the top players. He added that his departure saw the club's fortunes turn around as they started getting the best players.

"We got Coutinho on loan from Inter Milan and then we bought him," the Uruguayan said. "We also got Sturridge on loan, and those two helped a bit more – but no one wanted to play for us. And then when I got sold, Liverpool started to get some money [by] qualifying for the Champions League and all of a sudden everyone wanted Liverpool."

He added that despite difficulties, they almost won the Premier League title.

"The time I played for L'pool, I think it was awesome because our team wasn't filled with stars. It was a regular squad and we still almost won the Premier League," Suarez continued.

Luis Suarez scored 82 goals in 133 games for the Reds during his time at Anfield. He managed to win the League Cup once, and that was the only trophy he won at the club.

Luis Suarez blames the media for Liverpool exit

Luis Suarez shifted the blame to the media for forcing him to leave Liverpool. He claims that the journalists were too harsh on him and made him feel uncomfortable.

Suarez said via The Guardian:

"My family, my image – that's what matters to me most. The coach and some colleagues know that I suffered, I was treated badly and I did not feel comfortable and they know perfectly. It's nothing against L'pool; on the contrary, I feel very comfortable at the club, but I have a daughter, and I do not want [her] to hear bad things about her father."

"In England, they talk about many things and in some ways, I feel uncomfortable. I do not know when I'm going and I do not know if I'm staying. If I stay, it is because it is a great club, but also, in turn, I know that it is difficult because of the harassment I get from the press," he added.

Barcelona signed Luis Suarez for a reported fee of £74 million in 2014. He went on to score 195 goals in 283 games before leaving for Atletico Madrid.