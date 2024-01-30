“Our work is not valued enough” - Xavi reveals when he made shock decision to leave Barcelona

Barcelona boss Xavi admitted to resigning as the club's manager because his work was not valued enough. He also claimed that there was a lot of pressure on him and his staff despite them taking over in a tough moment for the club.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday ahead of their league match against Osasuna, Xavi claimed that he had decided to leave the club a while back. However, he wanted to take his time before making the announcement. He said (via BarcaUniversal):

“The decision on my resignation has been made for a long time, our work is not valued enough. That’s why I had decided to leave from the beginning of the season. Is it the club, press or fans? I think it’s in general. I don’t think it’s (our work) been valued enough.

"That generates a wear and tear that you think that, you do what you do, it is not valued. We have endured the pressure and we have arrived at one of the most difficult moments of the club and I prefer not to continue.”

Xavi went on to claim that managing the Catalan side was one of the toughest jobs in world football, saying:

“Is it cruel to coach Barça? Because it’s like that. I try to express what I feel. They make you feel like you’re not worth it. Talking to Pep, Ernesto and Luis Enrique I didn’t know. Now I’ve lived it. It is not enjoyed. It seems that you risk your life at all times.”

Xavi will remain the Barcelona manager until the end of the season. As per SPORT, the Catalan side are looking for a replacement but have ruled out the return of Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

Xavi thankful to Joan Laporta for Barcelona job

Xavi said he was grateful to club president Joan Laporta for giving him the chance to manage Barcelona. He claimed that the club president stuck by him during tough times but it was the ideal time for him to leave.

He said via (BarcaUniversal):

“Thanking Laporta? Always. With a hand to my heart. Grateful for a lifetime. Even in more difficult times, Laporta asked me to continue. He asked me for strength. But if we have managed to reverse the most complicated situation in the club, if it is not valued, it generates wear and tear and that’s why I make the decision.”

Barcelona are currently 11 points behind league leaders Girona and 10 behind second-placed Real Madrid. They have been knocked out of Copa del Rey and were beaten in the Supercopa de Espana final 4-1 by Los Blancos.

The Catalan giants have had a tough run of results recently, with the Copa del Rey knock out followed by a 5-3 defeat to Villarreal in the league. The home defeat to Yellow Submarine prompted Xavi to announce his decision to leave the club.