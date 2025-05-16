Ousmane Dembele names ex-Liverpool star among top three best players of all-time alongside Lionel Messi; Ibrahima Konate left delighted

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Ousmane Dembele has revealed that Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard ranks alongside Lionel Messi in his list of all-time favourite players. The Frenchman is on the verge of emulating both players, as he looks to lead his club to the UEFA Champions League this season.

France international Dembele made the admission while speaking on the France national team's official Instagram page. The 28-year-old revealed that he was a Liverpool fan as a child, a revelation that made Reds star Ibrahima Konate grin in delight.

“It’s Ousmane Dembele and I’m going to tell you my three favourite players. Number one is Lionel Messi. I’m a fan of Barcelona, so Lionel Messi is a big legend. In number two, David Beckham, this is the first football jersey that I got. In number three, Steven Gerrard. I was a fan of Liverpool.”

Dembele was largely responsible for eliminating the Reds from the UEFA Champions League this season. He faced them in the past, as well, suffering an elimination from the competition at their hands in the semi-final stage as a Barcelona player in the 2018-19 season.

Ousmane Dembele is one of the frontrunners to receive the Ballon d'Or this year due to his excellent displays for PSG this season. Les Parisiens have already won the Ligue 1 title and are in the finals of both the Champions League and Coupe de France. The 28-year-old has contributed 33 goals and 11 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions this season, and will be keen to emulate his idol Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi's teammate linked with Liverpool switch: Reports

Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate Julian Alvarez has been linked with a sensational move back to the Premier League with Liverpool, as per reports. The Argentina star has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with Atletico Madrid, registering 32 direct goal contributions.

Fichajes.net reports that the 25-year-old striker is wanted by Arne Slot's side, who are keen to freshen up their attacking options this summer. Neither Darwin Nunez nor Diogo Jota managed to impress greatly this term, leading the club to consider a new addition in the summer.

Alvarez already won everything possible in his time in England with Manchester City before moving out to Spain last summer. The Argentina international may be open to a return to England, particularly to a club like the Reds. They will have to cough up a hefty sum, however, as Atletico Madrid signed him for around €95 million.

