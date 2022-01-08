Ousmane Dembele’s demands to extend Barcelona contract revealed as Xavi left ‘speechless’: Reports

According to Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was left 'speechless' after French winger Ousmane Dembele revealed his contract demands.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017 in a £96 million deal. However, he has been plagued with injury issues since then. In five seasons thus far, Dembele has managed just 127 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions and has 31 goals and 23 assists.

New manager Xavi reportedly wants the winger to play an integral role in his squad. However, Barcelona’s hierarchy have in recent months been left frustrated by negotiations over a new contract.

Dembele’s current contract runs out in the summer and the winger has finally revealed his demands to sign a new one. Dembele reportedly wants €43 million before taxes per year along with €7 million in add-ons.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal Update #Dembélé : Been told that Xavi was nearly speechless when he got the information what the player demands for a contract extension: €43m before tax per year + €7m add ons. Just one of the reasons why a transfer to #FCBayern is almost impossible. @SkySportNews Update #Dembélé: Been told that Xavi was nearly speechless when he got the information what the player demands for a contract extension: €43m before tax per year + €7m add ons. Just one of the reasons why a transfer to #FCBayern is almost impossible. @SkySportNews 🔴

Considering his constant injury troubles, Barcelona can be forgiven for being reluctant about paying the amount. Xavi has reportedly been left stunned and might have to contend himself with the player’s eventual departure.

Ousmane Dembele’s wage demands lead to further rumors about a potential move

Dembele was one of the hottest young prospects in club football when he eventually made his move from Borussia Dortmund. However, constant injuries and problems related to his attitude have led to him not fulfilling his potential.

Dembele has one goal and two assists in nine appearances across all competitions this season. He is looking for a bumper contract that most Barcelona fans will claim he does not deserve.

Multiple big European clubs have been linked with signing the French winger. Bayern Munich have recently joined a host of clubs linked with Ousmane Dembele. These include the likes of Manchester United, AS Roma and Newcastle United.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“We still don’t know what happens with Coutinho. Of course, we need to sell players in January”. Barcelona manager Xavi: “I’m quiet and waiting for Ousmane Dembélé to make his decision. I expect Ousmane to think about Barcelona and his future”.“We still don’t know what happens with Coutinho. Of course, we need to sell players in January”. Barcelona manager Xavi: “I’m quiet and waiting for Ousmane Dembélé to make his decision. I expect Ousmane to think about Barcelona and his future”. 🔴 #FCB“We still don’t know what happens with Coutinho. Of course, we need to sell players in January”.

With Barcelona in a difficult financial situation, the club will be reluctant to spend so much on a player who has consistently underperformed. At his best, Ousmane Dembele is one of the most skilful wingers in the world. However, his fitness issues have faced constant clamor from fans who want to see him move on.

Also Read Article Continues below

Considering his exorbitant wage demands, only a handful of clubs might be capable of signing the Frenchman. It will be interesting to see whether any of them end up taking the bait.

Edited by Aditya Singh