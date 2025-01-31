"Out of his depth at this level","Don't see him working in Amorim's system" - Fans react to Manchester United star's showing in FCSB win

Fans of Manchester United have called out Tyrell Malacia despite their 2-0 win over FCSB in the Europa League on Thursday, (January 30). Malacia's overall performance was poor and he struggled to offer any meaningful contribution during the game. Furthermore, his poor run of form could be one of the reasons why the Dutchman was substituted at halftime.

After a goalless first half, Diogo Dalot opened the scoring for United in the 60th minute, following a pass from Kobbie Mainoo. In the 68th minute, Mainoo doubled United's lead after receiving a pass from Alejandro Garnacho. Despite FCSB's quest to score a consolidation goal, the game ended 2-0 in favor of Manchester United.

In his stint on the pitch, Malacia registered a passing accuracy of 76% (13/17). He won three out of four ground duels contested and lost possession of the ball four times (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to criticize the Dutchman for his performance, with one tweeting:

"Feel sorry for Malacia...he's so far out of his depth at this level."

"We came into the second half with intensity, and that's what won us the game. One thing is also clear that Kobbie Mainoo isn't a DM but a number 10. Another thing is that Malacia shouldn't play for us again.,” another added.

"Everyone was good too except malacia,” a fan observed and opined.

"Second half was decent. Malacia is well off the level.,” another fan tweeted.

"Malacia for me isn’t a great @ManUtd player I don’t think he has what’s needed to make it at the club. He should definitely be moved on,” a fan said.

"Malacia was brought in to play as a natural left back or inverted full back and he did so well. Don’t see him working on in Amorim’s system for too long.," wrote another.

How did Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo perform against FCSB?

Fotbal Club FCSB v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 - Source: Getty

Mainoo was arguably one of the brains behind United's victory, as he scored a goal and registered an assist.

The Englishman had a passing accuracy of 90% (38/42). He provided three key passes and registered two shots on target. Mainoo also won six out of 16 ground duels contested and was successful in three out of four dribble attempts (via Sofascore).

Meanwhile, Manchester United has now secured direct qualification for the round of 16 of the 2024-25 Europa League competition. The Red Devils will return to action against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, February 2.

