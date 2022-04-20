"Out of this world" - Dietmar Hamann points out Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's incredible attribute during Manchester United win

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann was impressed with Mohamed Salah's first goal in Liverpool's 4-0 win against Manchester United. The Reds ran riot at Anfield on Tuesday (April 19), hammering their old rivals to go to the top of the league standings.

They are now two points ahead of Manchester City, having played one game more. Pep Guardiola's men will try to return to the top on Wednesday night when they face giant slayers Brighton and Hove Albion.

Liverpool will be happy with their performance, as it was one of the few big league games remaining in their season. They dominated Manchester United from the first whistle and scored some terrific goals to announce their intentions going into the final stretch of the season.

Of the four goals scored, two were hit by Mohamed Salah, one by Sadio Mane and one by Luis Diaz. The Reds frontline linked up brilliantly for the goals but Dietmar Hamann was most impressed by Liverpool's second goal.

It was built on the back of some fluid one-touch football from the Reds, with Mohamed Salah finishing it off with a wonderful close-control strike.

Hamann tweeted, praising Salah:

"That touch by Salah for his goal was out of this world. Gulf in class, @LFC. Just brilliant."

In the 22nd minute, Salah received a lobbed pass from Mane on the edge of the box with Diogo Dalot on his tail. The Egyptian did not slow down as the brought the ball under his control and took a second touch to set up his shot. Once in position, he dispatched it neatly, leaving David de Gea with no chance to prevent the goal.

Liverpool absolutely dominate Manchester United in easy win

Jurgen Klopp's men are one of the best teams in world football at the moment. It is a difficult task for any team to stop them from scoring or playing with attacking freedom. However, Manchester United's performance left a lot to be desired as the Reds seemed to be toying with the Red Devils for the majority of the match.

Klopp's men barely broke a sweat as United registered a grand total of one shot on target throughout the match. Even that was a tame effort from second-half substitute Jadon Sancho and had no real goal threat.

Thiago Alcantara showed his midfield intelligence by dictating play with absurd ease. He sent in zipping ground balls to the frontline and on occasions took on opposition players himself before flicking the ball to a better-positioned teammate.

The Spaniard was ably supported by Jordan Henderson and Fabinho with Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold also enjoying good outings. This allowed the Reds' frontline to make merry and score four goals. Liverpool didn't really have to get out of second gear throughout the match.

Here is a clip of Salah's wonderful goal against Manchester United:

