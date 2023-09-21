"Outclassed in the second half" – Paul Scholes issues damning Manchester United verdict after 4-3 Bayern Munich loss

Manchester United great Paul Scholes has hit out at his former team for their sub-par outing in a 4-3 UEFA Champions League opening loss at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday (September 20).

The Red Devils succumbed to their third successive defeat across competitions at the Allianz Arena. Leroy Sane netted in the 28th minute before Serge Gnabry fired easily into the bottom corner four minutes later.

Rasmus Hojlund bagged his first goal for Erik ten Hag's team right after the break, but Harry Kane converted a spot-kick to make it 3-1 in the 53rd minute. Casemiro scored two goals in the dying stages of the contest on either side of Mathys Tel's injury-time finish.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Scholes offered his verdict on Manchester United's poor performance against the Bavarians. He elaborared:

"They have had spells in every game they have lost this season where they have done okay, but that is not good enough. There is a softness and weakness there and once they concede one, you need to say: 'Come on, in the next five minutes let's stay in the game', and before you know it, they score another goal."

Scholes, who lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy twice, added:

"I think this is almost going to be an identical season to last year. They are a cup team. They could possibly win the FA Cup or the Carabao Cup, they are just not at this level yet. I think the summer has hindered them from getting where that next level is and we saw tonight that they are absolutely below this level."

Claiming that the Red Devils were outperformed, Scholes concluded:

"When you look at the game as a whole, I thought Manchester United did well but still conceded two goals early on and lacked that concentration. Those three goals flattered United though. I thought they were outclassed in the second half really. There is quality experience in this team, but it's not being used right now."

Manchester United backline lambasted after recent 4-3 UCL loss against Bayern Munich

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag pinpointed his backline's lack of defensive nous during Leroy Sane's opener in Bayern Munich's recent 4-3 win. He said:

"It was so easy and it was not only Andre. If you see how easy Sane is going through and that has to do with determination, you don't let players through so easy. Of course, he [Onana] knows he has to stop the ball but the way Sane came through can't be."

The three-time UEFA Champions League winners fielded a backline comprising of Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Sergio Reguilon. They let their Group A opposition Bayern Munich register 19 shots, including nine shots on target during the contest.

Manchester United, who have conceded 10 goals in their past three matches, are next set to be in action in their Premier League trip to Burnley. They are 13th in the league table with six points from five games.