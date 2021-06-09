Outgoing Liverpool midfielder cites behind-the-scenes issues for his departure 

Outgoing Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has hinted at behind-the-scenes 'issues' as the reason for his Anfield departure this summer.

In an interview with Dutch outlet Voetbal International, Wijnaldum said that he enjoyed his time at Liverpool. But off-field issues apparently forced him to leave Anfield. Speaking to Voetbal International, Wijnaldum said in this regard:

“There are many supporters who ask me why I didn’t just accept the offer from Liverpool to extend my contract. But of course, it’s not just that. It’s about much more than that. There are things happening behind the scenes that you cannot influence as a player."

However, Wijnaldum has not gone into details about why he chose to exit Liverpool after a successful stint. The 30-year-old added that he would reveal the reasons after Euro 2020 ends, as he wants to focus on his national team at the moment. Wijnaldum said:

"I will explain that after the tournament, because now only Oranje counts."

Georginio Wijnaldum acknowledges the love he received from Liverpool

Despite citing behind-the-scenes reasons for his departure, Georginio Wijnaldum is thankful for the love and support he received from Liverpool fans as well as players. Wijnaldum said in this regard:

“I am still emotional because at that moment you realise it was my last game for Liverpool. Also, the fact that before me, many players left who didn’t get something like that makes it special for me. What I do want to say is that the people at the training complex, the staff of the club and my fellow players would have liked to keep me. I did tell them a bit more. After that, they understood my decision completely. That is important to me.”

Georginio Wijnaldum ended his five-year stint at Liverpool after refusing to sign a new deal with the Reds. The Dutch international had established himself as a key player in Liverpool's starting XI under Jurgen Klopp, playing 179 out of a possible 190 Premier League games.

While it looked as if Georginio Wijnaldum would join Barcelona this summer, a late offer from Paris Saint-Germain has apparently changed the Dutchman's mind. PSG have offered a better deal compared to Barcelona, and Wijnaldum is close to agreeing a three-year deal with the Parisians.

