“Outrageous way to treat the world’s best footballer” – Piers Morgan slams “halfwit” Michael Carrick for dropping Cristiano Ronaldo

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has criticized Michael Carrick's decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday. He said it was an 'outrageous way to treat the world's best footballer'. The match ended at a 1-1 stalemate after Jadon Sancho's brilliant goal for the Red Devils was canceled by Jorginho from the penalty spot.

Piers Morgan mentioned this on Twitter in agreement with former Manchester United legend Roy Keane's statements about the same. Keane also criticized the decision not to keep Ronaldo in the starting-XI against Chelsea. He said that Cristiano Ronaldo is a ''world-class player'' and has not come back to Manchester United to sit on the bench.

Replying to this post-match comment by Roy Keane, Morgan added:

"Keane’s bang on… Cristiano has scored ten goals this season but gets benched by a temporary managerial halfwit who helped Solskjaer drive United into mid-table mediocrity. Outrageous way to treat the world’s best footballer."

Roy Keane also had a heated discussion with Jamie Carragher over Cristiano being asked to sit on the bench against Chelsea. Keane said:

"He is a world-class player. His stats since he came back to the club are ok - he has got some goals and some assists. This idea that he is going to start closing people down? He's not. Sometimes you have to work around a superstar. I've played with players who don't do the bit you hope - the Cantonas of this world - but you forgive them because they score the winning goals in tight matches."

He added:

"Ronaldo has to be in the starting XI. This idea of resting him? Villarreal didn't take a lot out of the players and they are not playing again until Thursday night. He could have played today easily."

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the starting-XI against Chelsea was not well received by the fans

Michael Carrick's interim-managerial career for his former team started with a bang. Manchester United beat Villarreal in their own backyard in the Champions League.

Everyone in the footballing world was looking forward to the weekend clash between table leaders Chelsea and Manchester United. However, nobody anticipated what Carrick was coming up with.

His decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo was not well received by fans and pundits. Cristiano Ronaldo's wait for his 800th career goal extends after he was asked to start from the bench. He was subbed on later in the game where he failed to have much impact on the game.

