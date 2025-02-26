"Outshone by an 18-year-old academy player", "Stinker as usual"- Fans slam Chelsea star despite their 4-0 win over Southampton

Fans online have called out Chelsea's left-winger Jadon Sancho despite their 4-0 Premier League win against Southampton on Tuesday (February 25). Sancho failed to impress in the attack and was outshone by Tyrique George, who featured in his position in the second half.

Christopher Nkunku planted his header into the net in the 24th minute following a miscued header by Tosin Adarabioyo. In the 36th minute, Pedro Neto doubled Chelsea's lead as he rifled his shot into the back of the net following an assist by Nkunku.

Levi Colwill scored a decent header in the 44th minute following a cross from Neto, which made the halftime score 3-0. In the 78th minute, Marc Cucurella scored the Blues’s fourth after being set up by George, who recorded a passing accuracy of 100% (12/12) and created three chances in his 22 minutes on the pitch.

In his stint on the pitch, Sancho maintained a passing accuracy of 89% (33/37). He failed to register a shot in attack but provided two key passes and created one big chance (via Sofascore).

After the game, fans took to X to criticize the 24-year-old Englishman for his performance, with one tweeting:

"Sancho outshone by an 18-year-old academy player.”

"Was Jadon sancho actually on the pitch today,” another added.

"Can we send Sancho back to Man Utd? @ChelseaFC thx,” a fan opined.

"Sancho too useless,” a disappointed fan vented.

"Everybody eats sesh and Sancho still left hungry 😔 freedom,” another posted.

"Sancho stinker as usual.. Lmao!! Just pay up that 25m..” wrote another.

How did Chelsea's midfielder Enzo Fernandez perform against Southampton?

Aston Villa FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Enzo Fernandez was one of the brightest players on the pitch despite not registering a direct goal contribution. In 89 minutes on the pitch, he maintained a passing accuracy of 88% (58/66), provided seven key passes, created three big chances, and won five out of five ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Meanwhile, the Blues are now ranked fourth in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 46 points from 27 games. They are back in the top four race and will look to remain consistent going forward.

Enzo Maresca's men will take on Leicester City in their next Premier League game on March 9.

