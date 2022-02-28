"Outstanding" - Joe Cole lauds Chelsea defender for containing Mohamed Salah in the Carabao Cup final

Joe Cole has lauded Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger for his performance against Liverpool in the League Cup final. The former England star, who represented both clubs during his playing days, was highly impressed with how Rudiger fared against an in-form Liverpool attack.

Cole hailed Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah as the best player in the world at the moment. He went on to claim Rudiger did well to contain him and the rest of the Liverpool attackers.

It was a long night at Wembley Stadium as the two teams could not be separated after 120 minutes. A crazy penalty shootout followed and the Reds eventually managed to overcome the Blues with a 11-10 scoreline.

After 21 penalties were successfully converted, Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was subbed in by Thomas Tuchel for the penalties, skied his shot over the bar.

Joe Cole commented that it was one of the best 0-0 games he had ever witnessed and singled out Rudiger for his excellent defending. Cole told Chelsea TV as quoted by Metro.

"It was an incredible game of football. For a 0-0, probably as good as a 0-0 I’ve watched. The quality on the pitch, even the quality of defending from both teams. I thought Rudiger was outstanding. How he dealt with Mo Salah, who I think is the best player in the world at the moment."

🆉🅷🅾🆂🆃🅰|🇨🇩👌 @Agani_Presson



Rudiger Dispossed Salah on many occasions without conceding a free kick at the edge. Lampard didnt value him, apparently he will leave chelsea on free transfer. Rudiger,Silva and Mendy kept chelsea afloat. . Those three guys are always my favorite chelsea players.Rudiger Dispossed Salah on many occasions without conceding a free kick at the edge. Lampard didnt value him, apparently he will leave chelsea on free transfer. Rudiger,Silva and Mendy kept chelsea afloat. . Those three guys are always my favorite chelsea players. Rudiger Dispossed Salah on many occasions without conceding a free kick at the edge. 👊👊 https://t.co/OIXr5DZEy9

Cole highlighted that Blues have every reason to be optimistic despite their heartbreak on Sunday night as the season is far from over. He stated that the West London club have already won silverware this season and are still in the FA Cup and Champions League. The 40-year-old added:

"It’s not an end of a story like a Champions League or an FA Cup final. This is part of the story of this season. We’ve won trophies already, we’re still going strong in the Champions League and the FA Cup. Chelsea had three disallowed goals, at another time, it could have been different."

Can Chelsea cope without Rudiger?

Rudiger has been arguably the best Chelsea player since Thomas Tuchel took over at the club. The 28-year-old has been a vital cog in Tuchel's three-at-the-back system and it would be a major loss if he leaves the club this summer.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK I love the way Antonio Rudiger plays!! 100% committed in everything he does, wants to win & give every thing to our club. Great person to have in the dressing room who puts a smile on everyone’s face. Please @ChelseaFC just get that contract signed. I love the way Antonio Rudiger plays!! 100% committed in everything he does, wants to win & give every thing to our club. Great person to have in the dressing room who puts a smile on everyone’s face. Please @ChelseaFC just get that contract signed. https://t.co/UuTNJafquJ

As of now, the 28-year-old looks poised to depart Stamford Bridge with his contract set to expire. A host of clubs are said to be monitoring Rudiger's situation while the Blues are struggling to match the wage demands of the German international.

