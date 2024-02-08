"Outstanding" – Roy Keane in awe of 2 Chelsea stars for their dominant displays against Aston Villa

Manchester United great Roy Keane has showered praise on Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo for their respective outings in Chelsea's recent 3-1 FA Cup victory at Aston Villa.

The Blues, who were held to a 0-0 draw against Villa in their cup match in January, defeated the hosts in the replay on Wednesday (February 7). Conor Gallagher and Nicolas Jackson each netted once inside 21 minutes before Fernandez hit a stellar free-kick in the second half. Later on, Moussa Diaby bagged a consolation goal for the Villa Park side.

Speaking to ITV Sport, Keane lauded both Fernandez and Caicedo for helping the Stamford Bridge outfit advance to the FA Cup last-16 stage. He said (h/t Metro):

"Absolutely outstanding. The two of them dominated that midfield. Aston Villa were very poor but they looked strong, they looked aggressive, their passing was short, their decision-making was excellent. They were strong and physical as well. Outstanding."

Fernandez, who recently netted his sixth goal of the campaign, completed 43 of 47 passes, and won two of two tackles and three of eight duels. Caicedo, on the other hand, won a staggering nine of 16 duels, one of three tackles and completed 55 of 58 attempted passes.

Keane also waxed lyrical about the Argentine's free-kick. He added:

"I can see why the referee gave that free-kick and the strike is just quality. You have to put it in the top corner, he's facing his team-mate who is a brilliant goalkeeper, what a free-kick. Pace, whip. As soon as it left his foot, you thought it had a great chance. Beautiful."

Chelsea, who will host Leeds United in their FA Cup fifth round clash, will next take on Crystal Palace in their league encounter at Selhurst Park on Monday (February 12).

Chelsea hailed for stellar FA Cup display

Asked to comment on the Blues' recent outing, Roy Keane responded:

"Obviously, it was a brilliant night for Chelsea. They were strong, they were aggressive, showed quality. Everything you want from a team away from home. There were three excellent goals and there are question marks now about Aston Villa. But it's amazing... this game drives you mad. We were praising Villa, we were saying crisis at Chelsea and then they turn up and play like that."

Chelsea, who lost 4-1 and 4-2 to Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last two outings, relished 51% possession against Aston Villa. They completed 392 passes, recorded 15 shots including eight on target, and created three big chances earlier this Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are fourth in the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 46 points from 23 games. The Blues are struggling in 11th spot with 31 points from 23 league matches so far this campaign.