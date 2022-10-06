“Over the course of the season, Manchester United will need Cristiano Ronaldo" - Omonia manager Neil Lennon makes bold claim ahead of UEFA Europa League showdown 

Omonia manager Neil Lennon believes Manchester United will need Cristiano Ronaldo more as the season progresses.

The 37-year-old striker has started just one Premier League game so far this season and has netted once in eight appearances across all competitions.

Ronaldo wasn't part of the Red Devils' pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. There have been concerns that the forward might not be able to adapt to Erik ten Hag's system.

But ahead of his team's Europa League clash with Manchester United on Thursday, October 6, Lennon spoke on Ronaldo's current situation.

The Portugal captain netted 24 goals in 38 appearances last season following his return to Old Trafford and Lennon feels he can still contribute.

The former Celtic boss told a press conference (as per The Manchester Evening News):

"I understand in the sense why he hasn’t been playing, but you can’t keep him out for long. Over the course of the season, Manchester United will need Cristiano Ronaldo. Once he hits his match fitness then he could have another bumper season.

"The fact that he’s going to be here in this stadium, and I’ll get to see him again live and close up, is fantastic because he’s one of the greatest players of all-time. It’s very, very special."

Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is happy at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again a hot topic of discussion at Ten Hag's press conference, but the Dutch boss has insisted that the forward is happy.

He did concede that the legendary forward was angry at not being brought on during their 6-3 defeat at Manchester City. He told reporters (via ESPN):

"I don't bring him on out of respect, it's nothing to do with what's happening for the future or January or next year. I don't see he's unhappy, he's happy, he's training well, he's enjoying it. Everyone is training well, there's a good spirit.

"He's not happy that he wasn't playing on Sunday, but that wasn't the question. The question was about his mood when he's around, and he's happy. Of course, he wants to play, he's p****d off when he's not playing."

The Portugal international's only goal so far this season was a penalty in Manchester United's most recent Europa League victory over FC Sheriff.

The Red Devils have won one and lost one of their two continental encounters this term, while their next opponents Omonia have lost both their games.

