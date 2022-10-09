"Over time, we forget" - Franck Ribery says finishing 3rd behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in 2013 Ballon d'Or is a "big scar"

Former Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery recently expressed his disappointment at finishing third behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the race for the 2013 Ballon d'Or race.

Ronaldo was the winner of the trophy that year, with Messi finishing second. Ribery, however, was a strong contender to win the award that year and many believed that the Frenchman should have lifted the trophy.

He had a great year with Bayern Munich in 2013 as the Bavarians lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy at the end of the 2012-13 season. However, Ronaldo pipped him to eventually win the award.

While speaking to Telefoot, here's what the former Bayern star said about missing out on the coveted prize:

“Of course it's a dream, like all players. Especially when you've done the maximum in fact. … That's how it is. A big scar. … But over time, we forgot.”

Ribery currently plays for Serie A side Salernitana FC. He joined the club during the summer transfer window of 2021 from Fiorentina.

The Frenchman enjoyed a scintillating stint with Bayern Munich, scoring 124 goals and providing 182 assists in 425 games for the Bavarians. Ribery also made 81 appearances for the French national team, scoring 16 goals for Les Bleus.

Patrice Evra shares advice for Cristiano Ronaldo to renew his rivalry with Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has gotten off to a rather lackluster start to his campaign with Manchester United this term. In nine appearances for the Red Devils, the Portuguese superstar has scored one goal and provided one assist.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is in good form for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). After a poor start to his life at the club, Messi has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 13 games across all competitions for the French club so far this campaign.

Former United defender Patrice Evra recently claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo should leave the Red Devils if he is not given a regular chance in the first XI. This could help the five-time Ballon d'Or winner rekindle his rivalry with Lionel Messi.

Here's what Evra said while talking to Betfair (via talkSPORT):

"I don't want to see Ronaldo in another shirt other than a United shirt. If he is to go, I want him to go abroad. I don't want him to go to another team in the Premier League. I want him to be happy, back scoring and challenging Lionel Messi every single year.

"I wish him the best if he goes but I can't imagine him in another club's shirt."

