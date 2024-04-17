“Over the two legs I think Barca were the better team” - Ferdinand highlights moment that ‘changed’ Barcelona v PSG Champions League tie

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand pointed out Ronald Araujo's red card as the game-changing moment in Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final defeat.

The Blaugrana seemingly played the better football across two legs and carried a goal advantage heading into the second leg against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Spain.

Despite stretching their lead to two thanks to an early Raphinha strike on Tuesday (April 16), the home side would complicate matters before the second half. Araujo was shown a straight red for bringing down PSG attacker Bradley Barcola on the edge of the area, with the Uruguay international being the last defender.

Following this incident, the visitors reduced the deficit to one after Ousmane Dembele provided a brilliant finish from a hard-driven cross in the 40th minute. They managed to turn the tie around in the second period, with goals from Vitinha (54') and Kylian Mbappe (61' and 89').

After the game eventually finished 6-4 in favor of the Parisians, Ferdinand recalled the sending-off and said (via EuroSport):

"On the performance over the two legs, I think Barca were the better footballing team I'd say, but the sending-off really changed the game. I played in the Champions League game when Nani got sent off and it does stick with you for a long time."

With the man advantage, PSG controlled possession (68%) and registered 21 shots compared to the home team's seven attempts. Nine of those shots tested Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Peter Crouch points out moments that hurt Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final defeat

Peter Crouch

Former Premier League striker Peter Crouch pointed out moments that didn't help Barcelona during their second-leg quarter-final Champions League match against PSG.

Although he admitted that Araujo's challenge was 'rash', Crouch also pinned some blame on Xavi, who was sent off for his reactions on the touchline. He also slammed Joao Cancelo, who conceded the penalty for Kylian Mbappe's 61st-minute goal.

Crouch said (via EuroSport):

"Xavi getting sent off, you could see he lost his head. Cancelo with a ridiculous decision to dive in there. It's difficult to get over because they had it in their hands and they shot themselves in the foot."

PSG are now set to face German side Borussia Dortmund in the semi-final of the Champions League. The first leg is scheduled for April 30 in Germany before PSG return to Parc des Princes for the second on May 7.

