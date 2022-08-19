“Over the years it has proven tough for us to win there” – Van Dijk warns Liverpool teammates ahead of Old Trafford trip to face Manchester United 

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk isn't taking anything for granted ahead of his side's visit to Old Trafford to face arch-rivals Manchester United on August 22. He admitted that while they had good results last season, the Reds will need to work hard to beat the Red Devils.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford last season, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick. Liverpool followed it up with a 4-0 win at Anfield later in the season.

However, ahead of Monday's clash, both teams are struggling.

Erik ten Hag's side have been abysmal, losing both of their opening Premier League matches. They lost 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion at home and 4-0 against Brentford away. Manchester United sit at the bottom of the table for the first time since 1992.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have drawn both of their opening matches. They drew 2-2 against newly-promoted Fulham away and 1-1 against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Both teams will look to register their first win of the season in the upcoming North West derby.

Speaking ahead of the match, Van Dijk said (via Manchester Evening News):

"They [United] are a good team, in my opinion, they have good players all over the pitch. Obviously they’re not in the best situation confidence-wise, but it’s the perfect game to turn it around for them.

"We’re looking at ourselves and we want to make sure we’re ready for it and we are going to work hard this week again."

He added:

"It’s massive but it’s not about making a statement, we want to win and do everything that’s possible to win there. Over the years it has proven tough for us to win there. Obviously last year was a great result, we can’t deny it. This year they’ve had a difficult start and we’ve not had the best start that we wanted either, so it will be interesting."

Liverpool and Manchester United injury update

Ahead of the big clash on Monday, both teams are dealing with a few injuries.

As per Manchester United's official website, forward Anthony Martial and defender Victor Lindelof could be out for the club.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are likely to have a few more absentees. Striker Darwin Nunez was suspended after he picked up a red card for a headbutt on Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

Defender Ibrahima Konate, forward Diogo Jota, midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago Alcantara could be absent as well due to injuries.

