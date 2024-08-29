"Overall cost of that is deemed to be too high" - Journalist says Arsenal are unlikely to sign 26-year-old star this summer

Reputed journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Arsenal are unlikely to sign red-hot Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. The reporter has insisted that the Sweden international's asking price is deemed too high by the Gunners.

The 26-year-old has recently been linked heavily with a move to the north London side with Mikel Arteta eyeing a new centre-forward. However, Ben Jacobs has claimed that Arsenal believe that the Sweden international is too costly.

Gyokeres has a release clause of £84.3 million in his contract at Sporting CP and the Portuguese giants are reportedly unwilling to sell him for anything less. Ben Jacobs told Give Me Sport:

“And then Viktor Gyokeres is constantly linked. But again, the overall cost of that is deemed to be too high. And, at this stage, it would be very un-Arsenal like to drop 80 to 100 million euros in the final days or hours of the market.”

Ben Jacobs also claimed that the Gunners looked at Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez and Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson. While they are still working on a deal for the former, the latter has also been deemed too costly. Jacobs added:

“They've looked at Santiago Gimenez, who we know that Nottingham Forest are struggling to get over the line but, at the time of recording, are still working on. Evan Ferguson has been considered, but the price is very high, and he didn't have the most consistent goalscoring season last campaign."

Gyokeres has been exceptional for Sporting CP since joining the Portuguese giants last summer in a reported €20 million move from Coventry City. The Swedish striker has found the back of the net 49 times in 54 appearances for Ruben Amorim's side so far while also contributing with 18 assists.

Emmanuel Petit hails Arsenal star for silencing his critics

Arsenal great Emmanuel Petit has heaped praise on attacker Kai Havertz for doing well at the Emirates despite plenty of criticism from fans and pundits. The Germany international has divided opinion ever since he made his move to the Premier League with Chelsea.

Following his reported £65 million move to Arsenal last summer, Havertz did not have the best start to life at the Emirates. As a result, he was consistently criticised by the fans but he has done well to silence his critics.

Gunners hero Petit has lavished praise on Havertz for how well he settled at the north London club despite so much negativity. He told Gambling Zone:

"One thing I can say about Kai Havertz, is he has never given up. When he arrived at Arsenal, he had criticism from former players, pundits, fans and the media. Mikel Arteta has given him the confidence to play well, even when he was not performing well he would be on the pitch.

"The pressure on Havertz’s shoulders has been taken away, the love and respect from his teammates have been very important for a player like him, he can be very sensitive."

The Frenchman added:

"At Chelsea, Havertz was clearly affected and he needed a positive environment. His teammates have the confidence to give him the ball throughout a game, at Chelsea, the team didn’t play fluidly so it stopped him getting on the ball.

"I don’t think he’s been amazing for Arsenal, but he has certainly improved and is playing with confidence now, and that says a lot about Arteta."

Havertz contributed with 14 goals and seven assists in 51 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side last season. He has started the new season in a strong manner having scored once and created another in two games.

