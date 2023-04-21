“Overrated clown Erik ten Hag” – Piers Morgan aims brutal dig at Manchester United boss with Cristiano Ronaldo claim after Europa League exit

Piers Morgan has once again taken shots at Erik ten Hag after Manchester United were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils suffered a 3-0 loss to Sevilla on Thursday night, which saw them lose the quarterfinals 5-2 on aggregate.

Ten Hag has been a target for Morgan ever since the Dutchman decided to bench the pundit's favorite player, Cristiano Ronaldo, earlier this season. He has been targeting the manager at every chance and even called for his resignation after a humiliating 7-0 loss to Liverpool.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan #home #roost Dear oh dear. What a humiliating shambles by United. And remember… this overrated clown Erik Ten Hag thought the smart play was to humiliate @Cristiano and force him out of the club… #chickens Dear oh dear. What a humiliating shambles by United. And remember… this overrated clown Erik Ten Hag thought the smart play was to humiliate @Cristiano and force him out of the club… #chickens #home #roost https://t.co/H4lb49Nvn5

Soon after Manchester United's 3-0 loss to Sevilla on Thursday, Morgan sent out a tweet claiming that Ten Hag was overrated. He posted:

"Dear oh dear. What a humiliating shambles by United. And remember… this overrated clown Erik Ten Hag thought the smart play was to humiliate @Cristiano and force him out of the club… #chickens #home #roost"

Piers Morgan wants Erik ten Hag to apologise to Cristiano Ronaldo

Piers Morgan has been the spokesperson for Cristiano Ronaldo fans and he is on Erik ten Hag's back. Earlier this season, the pundit claimed that the Dutch manager had made a big mistake in letting the Portuguese star leave.

He said on talkSPORT:

"I've been watching it all. They've been beating a few teams and they had a good result against City. Let's not get the bunting out just yet, I think we're going to absolutely demolish them on Sunday and then at that moment I will remind them that they managed to lever out the greatest footballer in history because they thought that was a great idea."

He added:

"The other question I would ask is will any of this brilliant new United team score as many goals for United this season as Ronaldo did for them last season?

"When we [Arsenal] win the league and when United do not win the league because they got rid of the GOAT, I expect Erik ten Hag to get on bended knee beg me for forgiveness and apologise to Cristiano Ronaldo for the shocking disrespect that he showed him."

Manchester United are in line to finish third in the Premier League this season, while Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to Al Nassr, where he is likely to finish second in the league.

