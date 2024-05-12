Owen Hargreaves believes Chelsea could have 'another tricky season' if they don't address 2 key areas in the transfer market

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes Chelsea could struggle again next season if they fail to sign a new goalkeeper and forward in the summer transfer window. The Blues have endured a tricky season under Mauricio Pochettino and are seventh in the league standings with 57 points from 36 games.

Nicolas Jackson has spearheaded the Blues' attack this season for the most part since arriving from Villarreal last summer. He has had a decent debut season, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. But he has come under criticism for his inconsistency. In addition, he has also missed 23 big chances in the league to date - which is the third-most amongst all players.

Hargreaves also reckons that Chelsea would be wise to upgrade Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic. The latter has been their No. 1 shot-stopper since the start of December, keeping seven clean sheets in 29 appearances. Meanwhile, Sanchez has failed to look convincing as well.

Hargreaves said (via METRO):

"They’re probably delighted to get Reece James back. He’s such a talented player, probably could be one of the best right-backs in the world but they’ve got to find a way to keep him fit."

"I think if they can work on finding a centre-forward in the summer, sort out the goalkeeping position, they’ve got some amazing young talents there, it would be really interesting to see what Chelsea do next season because I honestly don’t have a clue how they’re going to play."

He added:

"Don’t spend money – just get a goalkeeper, get a striker. Find some leaders within the group, they’re almost all at the same age, at the same point in their career, I don’t think that’s a good thing."

"I think when you’re a team and you’re young and you’re struggling, you need reference points. You need leaders and I don’t think they have that outside Thiago Silva. Right now they’re in great form, that’s good but I think they could have another tricky season next season if they don’t address key positions."

The Blues are likely to sign a forward in the summer as they are expected to sell Armando Broja. The 22-year-old striker joined Fulham on loan in the January transfer window but has failed to score in his eight appearances so far.

Chelsea secure 3-2 comeback win against Nottingham Forest to continue great run of form

Chelsea displayed great resilience to defeat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in their Premier League clash at the City Ground on Saturday, May 11. The Blues have now lost just three of their last 18 league games since Boxing Day, winning winning 10, and drawing five. Only Manchester City have lost fewer (zero).

Mykhailo Mudryk broke the deadlock in the eighth minute but the hosts did well to level the scores eight minutes later via Willy Boly. Callum Hudson-Odoi appeared to have scored the winner for Nottingham in the 74th minute. But Raheem Sterling (80') and Nicolas Jackson (82') scored one goal apiece to seal the win for the Blues.

Chelsea will next be in action on Wednesday, May 15 as they face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Falmer Stadium.