Owen Hargreaves picks out two Manchester United players who were 'world class' against PSG 

Owen Hargreaves reserved special praise for David de Gea and Axel Tuanzebe for their performance in Manchester United's 2-1 win against PSG.

The former Manchester United midfielder also complemented the whole squad for the energy and teamwork that they displayed at the Parc des Princes.

I thought it was top class from everyone. David De Gea made three world-class saves, Tuanzebe looked like the best centre-back on the pitch I thought the midfield balance was perfect. The front two played high and wide and caused a threat. I loved everything about it from United. The energy, the team performance – that was top draw.

Manchester United stars David de Gea and Axel Tuanzebe singled out for special praise

David de Gea was under a lot of criticism in the run-in to last season's Premier League campaign due to some costly errors. However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed the Manchester United number one and has been rewarded with consistent performances this season.

David De Gea of Manchester United

Speaking of De Gea, Darren Fletcher, who was in the BT Sports studio with Hargreaves, said:

People wonder why [Dean] Henderson was kept around, and it was to push David [De Gea], [Sergio] Romero was always happy to be number two. His performance tonight was fantastic.

Dean Henderson is a threat but he has a lot to learn. He [David de Gea] had a period where he was making mistakes, it wasn't just one game. But Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] backed him, so Ole deserves credit too.

Advertisement

Manchester United have recently received a lot of criticism for not investing in a centre-half last window. Tuanzebe who has been out with a foot injury since last December, stepped up to deliver a brilliant performance against Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

💬 "It was an unbelievable performance from Axel, absolutely spot on."



You'll love the boss's praise for Axel Tuanzebe! #MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/ERLiwZ65eH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 21, 2020

A graduate of the Manchester United youth academy, the defender has been unlucky with injuries. However, he is highly rated at Old Trafford for his defensive know-how and his leadership skills. Speaking after the game, the 22-year-old remarked:

It was good to get a run-out. It’s a difficult game to come back to, but I’m just happy we’ve got the win. We came here to win. We’re in this competition to compete. We showed PSG respect, but ultimately we’re the bigger team and we want to dominate and get the three points.