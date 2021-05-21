Owen Hargreaves predicts where Chelsea and Liverpool will finish in the Premier League this season

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has backed Chelsea and Liverpool to finish in the Premier League top four this season.

Chelsea currently occupy third place in the points table, one point ahead of fourth-placed Liverpool and fifth-placed Leicester City. They will face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel is expected to make a number of changes to his starting line-up as he will have one eye on the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City on May 30.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will face Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds are level on points with fifth-placed Leicester City but are ahead of the Foxes on goal difference.

Leicester City will face a tricky test on Sunday as they are set to face Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs themselves will be desperate for a victory to qualify for next season's UEFA Europa League.

The Foxes were favorites to qualify for the UEFA Champions League midway through the season. However, two wins in their last five Premier League games has put Brendan Rodgers' side at risk of missing out on qualification for Europe's elite competition.

Owen Hargreaves believes Chelsea and Liverpool will finish in the top four after their games on Sunday. He told Metro:

'I think Chelsea's going to do it. Liverpool now, once they beat Manchester United, I think they'll get in there. For Leicester winning the FA Cup, maybe it took a bit of the edge off yesterday. They weren't at the same intensity there."

'Champions League would be amazing and a huge overachievement if they could get that. But winning the FA Cup and finishing fifth is still a fabulous season for Leicester.'

Liverpool's season has been a rollercoaster.



But here they are, poised to return to the Champions League 🌟 pic.twitter.com/i4KR0Q2RKH — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 19, 2021

Qualifying for the Champions League will be critical for Chelsea and Liverpool's transfer plans this summer

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool currently occupy fourth place on the Premier League points table

Liverpool and Chelsea have endured a mixed 2020-21 campaign.

The Reds were favorites to retain their Premier League title at the start of the season. However, a combination of injuries and poor form saw them go through a wretched run of results midway through the season.

The Blues, on the other hand, endured a poor start to their campaign, leading to Frank Lampard's sacking midway through the season. Since hiring Thomas Tuchel, the west Londoners have looked like a completely different team on the pitch.

🏆 Race for top 4:



🔵 3. Chelsea - 67 pts (+23GD)

🔴 4. Liverpool - 66 pts (+24GD)

🦊 5. Leicester - 66 pts (+20GD)



🗓 Fixtures:



🎫 Aston Villa vs Chelsea

🎫 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

🎫 Leicester vs Tottenham



🤔 Who takes the two Champions League spots? pic.twitter.com/KSUYfyWKpw — BetPawa Tanzania (@betPawaTz) May 20, 2021

Both clubs will be desperate to sign top-quality players to help them build a squad that will challenge for the Premier League title next season. Qualifying for the Champions League will be the key for them to lure the best players in Europe.