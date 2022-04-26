"He lives on another planet!" - Pundit urges PSG to part with superstar who is a 'public danger'

PSG have been advised to part ways with star forward Neymar as soon as possible by RMC pundit Daniel Riolo. According to the Frenchman, the Brazilian attacker is a bad public figure who always "insults" the club and its supporters.

He was quoted as saying by Le10Sport:

“What must annoy the supporters, even more, is to see that the players do not understand that in their emotional investment, they ultimately only receive things that look like insults.

"Neymar hardly trains anymore, he arrives in a sorry state, almost drunk.

That's the way it is, Neymar is in a spirit of revenge against PSG.

"Neymar, he insults the Parisian public. He insulted the Parisian public the year he wanted to leave (in 2019) for Barcelona and finally stayed. The Parisians were very kind to pass the towel relatively quickly finally, and he starts again."

Daniel Riolo went on to say that Neymar's "life is one of total decay" while accusing him of "rotting the club". The French pundit also criticized the Brazilian's attitude, professionalism, influence on other players and life away from the pitch in a long rant.

"Because Neymar lives on another planet. His life is one of total decay. It's terrible all the same to think that PSG supporters have a player who is in a locker room rotting the club. What he does, his professionalism, his side life, the way he coaches other players, it's dramatic.

"The number one solution for PSG is to separate from Neymar as soon as possible. This will be the smallest of the reassuring messages sent to supporters. Because this guy is a public danger for PSG today, really."

What does the future hold for the PSG attacker?

The Brazilian has bagged 11 goals and seven assists for the Parisians so far this season

With Barcelona passing on the opportunity to re-sign him last year, it is highly unlikely that any big club will make a serious approach for Neymar anytime soon. This is because the attacker is currently nowhere near the level he was at during his time in Spain.

The Brazilian's age, frequent injury crises and recent poor reputation are also sure to put off suitors. As it stands, what looks most likely is that the attacker will continue at the Parc des Princes for the next couple of years. He still has three years left on his contract with the Parisians, which expires in the summer of 2025.

