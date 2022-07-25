"Pace alone can't help you" - Noel Whelan asks one-trick pony Chelsea star to 'get out' if he can't cope with Premier League football

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has lashed out at Chelsea forward Timo Werner for struggling to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge.

Werner was a big-money signing for the Blues back in the summer of 2020, having scored 34 times in 45 matches for Red Bull Leipzig in the 2019-20 season. However, he has come nowhere near justifying his £48 million price tag.

Earlier this month, Werner even stated that he wanted to "play more," hinting that he could be open to leaving Chelsea (as per Metro). His comments drew a strong response from Thomas Tuchel, who stated that he didn't "understand" the German forward's comments (via Football Insider).

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



boss Thomas Tuchel says he is 'surprised' to hear that Timo Werner could be 'happy' elsewhere. 🎙️ "If he said this, I do not understand." #CFC boss Thomas Tuchel says he is 'surprised' to hear that Timo Werner could be 'happy' elsewhere. 🎙️ "If he said this, I do not understand." #CFC boss Thomas Tuchel says he is 'surprised' to hear that Timo Werner could be 'happy' elsewhere. 🔵 https://t.co/wLTtmFUaLS

Whelan has now criticized Werner for his struggles in English football and told Football Insider:

“When he came in, everyone expected great things from him. We’ve not seen anything close to that. I think the Premier League has crept up on him, and he’s just realising how tough it is.”

The 26-year-old's biggest strength is his pace. However, Whelan believes that is simply insufficient in a competition as physical and with as much quality as the Premier League:

“You might be quick or have had success in other leagues – but you’re playing against international defenders week-in, week-out in England. He’s disappointed the Chelsea fans and definitely been a disappointment for the board – considering the money they paid for him.”

The former Leeds striker concluded:

“Now he’s getting that whinge about him. He’s making little comments. At the end of the day, if he’s not happy in the Premier League then he’s got to get out. Pace alone cannot help you.”

Timo Werner started only 20 matches for Chelsea last season

Romelu Lukaku's arrival at Chelsea last summer drastically reduced Werner's playing time in the 2021-22 season. The German started only 15 times in the Premier League and 20 times across all competitions. He managed 11 goals and six assists in 37 matches on the whole.

Werner's numbers evidently fell from the 2020-21 campaign, where he scored 12 goals and recorded a commendable 15 assists. The forward, however, started 44 matches across all competitions and racked up 52 appearances in total.

Regardless, his return of 23 goals and 21 assists from 89 matches is a far cry from the 93 goals and 40 assists he recorded in 158 matches for Leipzig.

Werner is yet to enjoy a consistently brilliant season for Chelsea. However, he has notably lifted the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during his time with the club.

