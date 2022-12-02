Paige Spiranac takes top off and performs iconic Cristiano Ronaldo 'Siuuu' celebration

Former golfer and social media personality Paige Spiranac has recreated Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic "Siuuu" celebration.

Spiranac recently turned to a different sport in honor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and tried out a few memorable goal celebrations.

Featuring in a video for PointsBetUSA, she first attempted to emulate USWNT and Kansas City Current star Lo'eau LaBonta's twerking celebration. She followed it up with her own rendition of "Siuuu", which has been popularized by former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Her third attempt was a tribute to Norway and Manchester City ace Erling Haaland as she used his customary yoga pose with his eyes closed. She ended with a final recreation of USWNT legend Brandi Chastain's shirt-swinging celebration at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Ronaldo, 37, is considered to be one of the greatest players of all time due to his exploits at both club and country levels. He has lifted a whopping 34 trophies during his professional career, scoring 819 goals and contributing 266 assists in 1142 overall games in the process.

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, he is currently on a mission to help Portugal lift their first-ever FIFA World Cup trophy. So far, he has netted just one goal in two starts for his national team in Group H.

Ronaldo is next set to be in action in Portugal's final 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage clash against South Korea on Friday (2 December).

Gary Neville claims Premier League giants could sign Cristiano Ronaldo in future

Speaking on beIN SPORTS (via Manchester Evening News), Manchester United great Gary Neville claimed that Chelsea could consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo in the winter transfer window. He said:

"I think he wants to carry on playing at the elite level of football and I think he's got a cameo in him at a top club probably for the last four months of the season, where he'll go and score 15, 20 goals and it wouldn't surprise me at all. Chelsea are the ones that are talking about it. Boehly seems to like the idea of Cristiano at Chelsea."

Neville, who played alongside the Portuguese star for six seasons at Old Trafford, stated that a short-term deal is the best option. He added:

"If you are looking at it as a long-term thing, no [Chelsea shouldn't sign him]. But if you are looking at a four or five-month spell, you want someone who can put the ball in the back of the net and it's a pretty sure bet that he will, I'd say go for it."

Chelsea were speculated to be interested in signing Ronaldo earlier this summer with new Blues co-owner Todd Boehly keen to bring the striker to London. As per recent reports, Boehly is still eager to sign him.

