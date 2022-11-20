Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Todd Boehly eager to take Cristiano Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge; Blues prioritising January move for Juventus midfielder, and more - November 20, 2022

Chelsea are working to hand Graham Potter a squad of his choice. The English manager took charge of the first team in September and is expected to delve into the transfer market in January.

Meanwhile, Blues co-owner Todd Boehly is eager to take Cristiano Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the London giants are prioritising a move for a Juventus midfielder in January.

On that note, here's a look at the major Chelsea transfer stories as on November 20, 2022:

Todd Boehly eager to take Cristiano Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge

Cristiano Ronaldo has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Todd Boehly is eager to take Cristiano Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge in January, according to journalist Kevin Palmer via Caught Offside.

The Portuguese made headlines last week for a controversial interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old irked Manchester United after criticising the club as well as manager Erik ten Hag.

Chelsea are ready to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the latest reports.

The Red Devils are now preparing to terminate Ronaldo’s contract, so Boehly is keeping a close eye on the situation.

The Blues co-owner attempted to sign the Portuguese this summer, only for then-manager Thomas Tuchel not giving the green light. Despite failing in his endeavour, Boehly has retained an interest in the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The current situation has provided him with an opportunity to get his wish. Chelsea could be willing to take Ronaldo off Manchester United’s hands in the winter. However, Graham Potter’s outlook on the same is not yet clear.

Chelsea prioritising January move for Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to secure the signature of Adrien Rabiot this summer, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Blues are likely to be in the market for midfield reinforcements next year. Graham Potter will be eager to sort out the uncertain future of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, both of whom could become free agents next summer. Rabiot has emerged as a possible option for the London giants.

The French midfielder has blown hot and cold since joining Juventus in 2019, but his stock remains high. The 27-year-old has a wealth of experience, and his presence could improve Potter’s midfield. Rabiot has appeared 16 times across competitions for the Bianconeri this campaign and has scored five goals.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract and the Serie A giants, who're unlikely to offer him a new deal. Juventus could be open to cashing in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year. Chelsea remain eager to bring him to Stamford Bridge this winter but could also opt to sign Rabiot on a Bosman move in the summer.

Graham Potter in regular touch with Todd Boehly

Graham Potter has said that he is in regular touch with Todd Boehly. The new Chelsea co-owner splashed the cash on the squad after taking over at Stamford Bridge.

That investment is yet to bear fruit, though, as the Blues are languishing in a lowly eighth place in the Premier League after 14 games. However, Potter believes his squad is capable enough to mount a comeback when the season resumes after the ongoing FIFA World Cup break.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Graham Potter: "[Myself and Boehly] have a regular dialogue anyway. Sometimes you need to reflect, think and analyse. Absolutely, we need to think about what's happened and what we can do to improve." Graham Potter: "[Myself and Boehly] have a regular dialogue anyway. Sometimes you need to reflect, think and analyse. Absolutely, we need to think about what's happened and what we can do to improve."

Speaking recently, as cited by ESPN, the Englishman also said that he's in conversations with Boehly to identify improvements in the squad.

"I think there is more to come from the team we have and the group we have. We've had some key players out: (N'Golo) Kante, (Ben) Chilwell, (Reece) James, (Wesley) Fofana. They are key players and a couple of them are replacing key ones who left in the summer,” said Potter.

He added:

"(Myself and Boehly) have a regular dialogue anyway. Sometimes you need to reflect, think and analyse. Absolutely, we need to think about what's happened and what we can do to improve."

The London giants are heavily linked with Christopher Nkunku but could bring in other new faces as well.

