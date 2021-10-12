“Painful and helpful” – Romelu Lukaku describes first stint at Chelsea 

Romelu Lukaku might've started off his second stint with Chelsea in extraordinary fashion, but revealed how his first experience was "painful and helpful."

"It was painful and helpful, but I would say more helpful because it gave me the mentality and the mindset that I needed to become the player I am today.

"The team was very good but nobody saw the extra work they did after the training sessions. As an 18-year-old, I saw first-hand every day how much the players worked on their craft."

An 18-year-old Lukaku first joined the Blues in 2011, but struggled to find a place in the squad. Subsequently, he was sent on loan to West Brom and Everton. The Belgian scored 15 goals in 31 appearances for the Toffees, which was enough to bag a permanent move to the Merseyside club.

After a memorable stint at Everton, Romelu Lukaku earned a big-money move to Manchester United. However, his spell at Old Trafford was rather uneventful, before he thrived under Antonio Conte at Inter Milan. Lukaku managed 95 apearances for the Italian club, scored 62 goals, and played a pivotal role in winning the Serie A title.

Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea for a staggering £97.5 million transfer fee

The 28-year-old returned to Stamford Bridge this summer and has looked extremely dangerous and confident.

Lukaku has managed four goals in nine appearances and has helped Chelsea take an early lead in the race for the Premier League title.

The Belgian has revealed how much he has changed since his last stint at the club, and is extremely pleased with how Chelsea have started this season.

Lukaku concluded:

"I’m much more calm. ‘I’ve matured with fatherhood and I’m more laidback. After winning in Italy and knowing what it takes to get there, that really helped me. In the last three years, I’ve been able to build something that I can take on for the rest of my career."

"Now, it feels good. I’m very happy with the opportunity and we’ve started really well as a team. My team-mates have made life very easy for me and the coach is doing a great job. Our performances have been good but we’re always looking for the next challenge."

Lukaku's addition has added much-needed physicality and strength to the Blues' squad. Chelsea have looked a lot more organized and dangerous with Lukaku leading the attack, alongside Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

