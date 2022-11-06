"Painfully average player" "He's a fraudster" - Chelsea fans lose patience with new signing after underwhelming display in 1-0 Arsenal loss

Chelsea fans have lost patience with new signing Marc Cucurella after a disappointing outing against Arsenal in a 1-0 defeat on 6 November.

Gabriel Magalhaes' 63rd-minute effort was enough for the Blues to suffer their second consecutive Premier League loss.

The Brazilian fired home from close range, but Cucurella's defending during the corner, which led to the goal, was extremely questionable.

The Spaniard stood in front of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and tried shielding the Senegalese from Granit Xhaka.

However, it had little to no effect on the Gunners' attack of the corner, with Gabriel wheeling away having secured a victory for his side.

Cucurella joined the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer for £56 million with a possible £7 million in add-ons.

He was impressive at the Amex Stadium last season, making 39 appearances and providing two assists as the Seagulls conceded just 44 goals in the 2021-22 campaign.

Yet at Stamford Bridge, that form has failed to come to fruition as he has made 16 appearances, providing two assists.

In the defeat to Arsenal, he managed just two successful tackles out of five and won eight of his 12 ground duels.

Chelsea supporters are starting to grow impatient with the left-back and took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

Here are some reactions:

Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo @Fentuo_ Who sat down, scouted and came to the conclusion that Cucurella is a Chelsea standard player? Lol Who sat down, scouted and came to the conclusion that Cucurella is a Chelsea standard player? Lol

🇨🇩 @osowxvyy Cucurella and Sterling might be 2 worst buys of all time Cucurella and Sterling might be 2 worst buys of all time

Janty @CFC_Janty How much did we pay for Cucurella again How much did we pay for Cucurella again

🇨🇿 @STU1VENBERG I’m gonna say it again Cucurella is just a painfully average player I’m gonna say it again Cucurella is just a painfully average player

Chelsea manager Graham Potter admits that Arsenal are some way ahead of his side

Chelsea struggled against Mikel Arteta's men

Potter followed Cucurella to Chelsea from Brighton when he succeeded Thomas Tuchel in early September.

The Blues were in superb form under the English coach, unbeaten in their first nine fixtures across competitions with him at the helm.

However, a shock 4-1 defeat to Brighton on 29 October rocked the side, and they have been in freefall since.

They are without a win in four league fixtures, and their top four hopes have taken a hit as they sit seventh on 21 points.

Potter admitted after the defeat to Arsenal that his side have some way to go in being at their London rivals' level.

He told BT Sport that he could not dispute the effort put in by his side (via Daily Mail):

"I think we played against a team in a really good moment a confident team, you can see the points they have, so credit to them. The boys gave everything, it was a huffing and puffing performance from us without the real quality we needed."

However, Potter then touched on where the two sides are at, with Arsenal currently top of the league:

"You have to look at where the two teams are at. Arsenal are in a good moment, a good confidence, have been working together for a long time with a good understanding of what they're trying to do - and we're probably in a different phase."

