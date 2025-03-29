Paralympian Gordon Reid names club he asked Lionel Messi to join after leaving Inter Miami during chat

Scottish Paralympian Gordon Reid recently shared that he asked Lionel Messi to join Scottish outfit Rangers when he met the talismanic Argentine earlier this week. Lionel Messi currently plays for MLS outfit Inter Miami, having joined the Herons from Paris Saint-Germain on a Bosman move in 2023.

Lionel Messi is arguably one of the greatest players to have ever played the sport. The Argentine spent most of his career in Barcelona, registering a record 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games for the Catalan giants.

Gordon Reid recently shared a photo of himself with Lionel Messi on X. The two-time Paralympics gold medalist captioned it:

"What an honour to meet the [goat emoji]. Told him to sign for @RangersFC of course."

As per a report by The Sun, Lionel Messi had a chance to join Rangers during the very early stages of his career. Former Rangers boss Alex McLeish attempted to sign the Argentine when he was just starting to break into Barcelona's first team in 2003. However, the move fell through and remains one of the greatest what-if moments in Scottish football.

When tennis legend Roger Federer lavished praise on Lionel Messi

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

In 2023, Lionel Messi was named in TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of the year for his outstanding performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In a heartfelt note, Roger Federer paid tribute to Messi.

"Messi’s goal-scoring records and championship wins need no recounting here. What stands out to me about Messi, 35, is his consistent greatness over so many years. This is so difficult to achieve, and then maintain. He dribbles like a magician, and his angular passes are works of art. His awareness and anticipation are almost beyond comprehension," wrote Federer.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion continued:

"My career has just come to an end. I now realize how much weight we athletes carry. But in our daily lives, we don’t even realize it. For a football player like Messi, that weight likely feels more massive, as he represents both a world-renowned club and a very passionate country."

Speaking about changing idols with changing generations, he said:

"Growing up, Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta were my favorite Argentine players. I was lucky enough to meet both of them. They inspired me. Now Messi can inspire future generations."

"I can only hope we get to see his unique creativity and artistry for a little bit longer. Don’t blink too often as Messi performs on the pitch. You may miss something incredible from the man of the moment," he concluded.

Messi is currently filling stadiums in the United States, despite being almost 38 years old. This season, he has already scored four goals and two assists in five games for Inter Miami.

