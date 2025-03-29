“He dribbles like a magician” - When Tennis legend Roger Federer gave honest assessment on Lionel Messi’s football

Tennis icon Roger Federer penned a heartfelt tribute to Lionel Messi's footballing skills in 2023. The Argentinean maestro is arguably one of the most talented players to ever grace the beautiful game.

La Pulga was named in TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2023 after guiding Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In a true example of one GOAT recognizing another, Federer paid his tribute to Lionel Messi in the award announcement list.

"Lionel Messi’s goal-scoring records and championship wins need no recounting here. What stands out to me about Messi, 35, is his consistent greatness over so many years. This is so difficult to achieve, and then maintain. He dribbles like a magician, and his angular passes are works of art. His awareness and anticipation are almost beyond comprehension," wrote Federer.

He continued:

"My career has just come to an end. I now realize how much weight we athletes carry. But in our daily lives, we don’t even realize it. For a football player like Messi, that weight likely feels more massive, as he represents both a world-renowned club and a very passionate country."

Federer also remained hopeful that Messi, who was with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at that time, would continue to play for a while.

"Growing up, Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta were my favorite Argentine players. I was lucky enough to meet both of them. They inspired me. Now Messi can inspire future generations," wrote Federer.

He added:

"I can only hope we get to see his unique creativity and artistry for a little bit longer. Don’t blink too often as Messi performs on the pitch. You may miss something incredible from the man of the moment."

La Pulga left PSG in the summer of 2023 to join Inter Miami as a free agent.

When does Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami expire?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this year and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. Recent reports have suggested that he could make a blockbuster return to Barcelona in 2026.

However, journalist Guillem Balague has since refuted those claims on X.

“Messi contract ends up at the end of the season. Messi has got no intention to return to Barcelona. I would say it is impossible while Laporta is in charge. Quite likely, Inter Miami will convince him to remain at the club,” wrote Balague.

La Pulga has registered 672 goals and 303 assists from 778 games for the Catalans.

