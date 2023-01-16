"Parc des Princes doesn't belong to Qatar" - Deputy Mayor of Paris sends clear message to PSG amid stadium dispute 

Deputy Mayor of Paris David Belliard has informed Paris Saint-Germain that they will not let go of Parc des Princes. He claims that the stadium should remain a common heritage and belong to the city, not be owned by Qatar.

PSG are in talks to buy Parc Des Princes but are not willing to pay a lump sum to acquire the stadium. They have been using the stadium since 1970 but will likely leave in the coming months.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Belliard claimed that they were unwilling to let go of the stadium. They want it to remain a common heritage that belongs to the people and not private property owned by a club.

He said:

"This is a game of pokerface. We'll see what happens in the negotiations. I am not in favour of selling off major Parisian heritage assets to the private sector, and in particular to Qatar. We need to have control over a number of prestigious assets. The Parc des Princes does not belong to Qatar, it belongs to Parisians, and more broadly, to the French. I want it to remain part of this common heritage."

The Mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire, also hit out a PSG last year for their offer to buy the stadium. He rejected their bid and said:

"We haven't categorically excluded the possibility of a sale, but only at the right price. PSG are offering €40m. It's less than Paredes. Really?!? Do you really think that the Parc des Princes is worth less than Paredes, who was bought for €50m? It's not serious."

PSG keen to remain at Parc des Princes

PSG have repeatedly claimed that they are more than willing to buy the stadium from the city but will not be held for ransom. They want a fair deal in place and are ready to help in renovating it.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke to Marca last year about the stadium and said:

"Our first choice is for us to stay, but I don't think the city council want us to stay. They are pressuring us to leave. We have been in discussions with them for five years. Every time there are the same false promises: today, tomorrow, these elections, the next elections. We're fed up with it. We need a fair agreement. I love the Parc des Princes; it is our history, and I respect it more than anything, and staying has always been our first choice."

The Parisians are reportedly eyeing Stade de France as the alternative should they not strike a deal for Parc des Princes.

