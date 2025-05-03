Paris Saint-Germain plot to lure Real Madrid star in summer window by doubling his salary: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid forward Endrick. According to Real Madrid Confidential, the Ligue 1 giants are offering the Brazilian attacker a lucrative package that includes doubling his current salary and a guaranteed spot in the starting line-up.

Endrick agreed to join the Santiago Bernabeu outfit in 2022 from Palmeiras for a reported transfer fee of €60 million, and later joined the club last summer after turning 18. However, the Brazilian attacker has struggled to get minutes under Carlo Ancelotti. Making 34 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions, the former Palmeiras star has only played 709 minutes.

The 18-year-old has only made one start each in the UEFA Champions League and La Liga for Real Madrid this season. Despite the lack of minutes, Endrick's performance has impressed other clubs, making him a transfer target. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are one of the clubs keen to sign the 18-year-old.

A report from Fabrizio Romano claimed that Madrid trust Endrick and are not considering selling him in the summer transfer window. Madrid aims to help the 18-year-old transition into their first team ahead of the next season.

However, according to the aforementioned report, PSG's offer can potentially complicate Los Blancos' plans for Endrick's future.

Jude Bellingham to miss Real Madrid's next La Liga clash: Reports

English midfielder Jude Bellingham missed Real Madrid's team training on Friday, May 2, due to a minor muscular issue. According to Spanish outlet Relevo (via TBR Football), Bellingham picked up the injury on Thursday during practice.

As a result, the Englishman missed the training session as a precautionary measure and is also expected to skip Madrid's La Liga clash against Celta Vigo on Sunday, March 4.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder has played 47 matches for Los Blancos this season, scoring and assisting 13 goals each across all competitions. He missed four games for Madrid in September last year due to a muscle injury and later didn't play a few games due to suspensions.

Bellingham's absence would be a setback for the defending La Liga giants because they have struggled this season with injury concerns. Elder Militao and Dani Carvajal are out of action due to ACL injuries. Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy will remain on the sidelines due to surgeries.

