“Pass the ball, we are not Messi” - Teammate hits out at Chelsea loanee Joao Felix for overdoing things on the pitch

Chelsea star Joao Felix received a stern reminder that he is not Lionel Messi from fellow AC Milan loanee Kyle Walker during their game against Napoli at the weekend. The Portuguese forward was in action for the Rossoneri as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at home to Napoli in Serie A.

Felix made his 11th appearance of the campaign for AC Milan, having joined them from Chelsea in the January transfer window. The 25-year-old scored on his debut but has failed to find the net since then, and the Rossoneri have struggled in this period.

Kyle Walker's frustration got the better of him after the first half, with his side 2-0 down at home to Napoli, and cameras caught his interaction with Joao Felix. The England international caught up to Felix in the tunnel as they emerged for the second half, asking the Portugal international to pass the ball more, pointing out that he is not Messi.

"Pass the ball, we are not Messi."

Joao Felix failed to impress once again, extending his goal drought at the club to ten games in the clash against Napoli. The former Atletico Madrid man played just ten minutes in the second half before Sergio Conceicao decided to take him off.

Felix's loan from Chelsea can be said to not be going to plan, as the Serie A side appears to have decided against signing him permanently. The former Benfica man has a goal and an assist in 688 minutes of action for the club, and appears set for a return to Stamford Bridge once the season ends.

Chelsea shut down rumours of a summer transfer for Lionel Messi teammate: Reports

Chelsea have rubbished talks of a summer move away from the club for Enzo Fernandez, according to TBR Football. The Argentine midfielder, who plays alongside Lionel Messi for the national team, was rumoured to be on the radar of Atletico Madrid days ago.

The report revealed that Chelsea have no plans of selling Fernandez, who joined them in January 2023 for a then-club record £106 million fee. The 24-year-old has a contract that runs until 2032 with the Blues, putting them in a very strong position to determine his future.

Several Argentine players have tried to convince Fernandez to join them at Atletico Madrid, but the midfielder is content to remain at his club for now. He is a key player for the club, and is their vice-captain this season after Reece James.

