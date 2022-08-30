"Pathetic. 4 games into the season. Joke of a club" - Premier League fans in disbelief as club sack manager after just four games 

Fans have reacted to Bournemouth sacking manager Scott Parker just four games into the 2022-23 Premier League season. Many slammed the club's board for the decision, calling it "pathetic."

Bournemouth announced their decision on Tuesday, August 30 after they suffered a 9-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool on August 27.

Parker was appointed as Bournemouth manager in the summer of 2021 after his departure from Fulham. He led them to promotion in his first season at the club as they finished second in the EFL Championship, behind Fulham.

AFC Bournemouth 🍒 @afcbournemouth AFC Bournemouth can announce that the club has parted company with head coach Scott Parker. AFC Bournemouth can announce that the club has parted company with head coach Scott Parker.

They made an excellent start to their Premier League campaign, beating Aston Villa 2-0 at home on the opening weekend. However, their next run of fixtures did the Cherries no favors.

They faced champions Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool in their next three matches and lost against all three by an aggregate of 16-0.

Bournemouth currently sit in 17th position in the Premier League table, just one point above Everton in the relegation zone.

After Bournemouth announced Parker's sacking, fans took to Twitter to slam the decision. Here are some of their reactions:

Will Lancaster @WillLankyMedia @afcbournemouth A bit reactionary, don’t you think lads? He beat Villa and has played City, Arsenal and Liverpool since, where most teams will get no points… @afcbournemouth A bit reactionary, don’t you think lads? He beat Villa and has played City, Arsenal and Liverpool since, where most teams will get no points…

Joe🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @afcjxseph @afcbournemouth Really? 4 games in, 3 of which were against big 6 teams? What a joke @afcbournemouth Really? 4 games in, 3 of which were against big 6 teams? What a joke

ruairi @ruairi22 @afcbournemouth 1 win from 4 is probably one more than most expected @afcbournemouth 1 win from 4 is probably one more than most expected

Rees Harvey @ReesHarvey1 @afcbournemouth Now get relegated what a terrible decision by your club beating Aston Villa first game of the season 2-0, then lose 3 games in a row to Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool and that’s hard for any club that’s a joke of decision enjoy championship next season @afcbournemouth Now get relegated what a terrible decision by your club beating Aston Villa first game of the season 2-0, then lose 3 games in a row to Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool and that’s hard for any club that’s a joke of decision enjoy championship next season😂😂😂😂

BARD @83B4_ @afcbournemouth pathetic. 4 games into the season. joke of a club. @afcbournemouth pathetic. 4 games into the season. joke of a club.

Bournemouth stated in their statement that first-team coach Gary O'Neil will manage the side until they find a new manager.

The Cherries will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home next in the Premier League tomorrow (August 31).

Paul Merson predicts Bournemouth's Premier League clash against Wolves

Former Arsenal midfielder and sports journalist Paul Merson has given his predictions for the upcoming Gameweek 5 of the Premier League.

In his column for Sportskeeda, he also predicted the result of Bournemouth vs. Wolves.

He wrote:

"Bournemouth have lost their last three games 3-0, 4-0 and 9-0, which is a horrendous run to start the season. They've faced the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool so one could argue that they can't be judged too harshly thus far, but they need to win this game to get their season back on track."

He added:

"Wolves are too hit or miss to make a prediction - you don't know what you're going to get with them. I said this before the Manchester United vs Liverpool game that I couldn't see Liverpool winning and I have a similar gut feeling for this one, which is why I'm going for a Bournemouth win. Sometimes, you just have to trust your gut."

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-0 Wolves

It's important to note that Merson made this prediction before Scott Parker's sacking.

