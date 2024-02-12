“Pathetic is what you are, smarten up” - Gavi publicly defends Barcelona teammate from criticism after draw with Granada

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has lashed out at a journalist publicly after his criticism of teenage defender Pau Cubarsi after the side's 3-3 draw with Granada. Journalist Paco Gonzalez criticised the youngster after a coming together saw him sent to the floor in the Granada penalty area.

Barca manager Xavi handed teenage star Pau Cubarsi a start on February 11 as many of the first-team regulars were out with various injuries. The 17-year-old centre-back was making his seventh senior appearance for La Blaugrana as they faced off against Granada at home in La Liga.

Journalist Gonzalez was harsh in his choice of words directed at the youngster after he was left on the deck following a collision. The journalist spoke about the incident to Cadena Cope, saying that the defender had dived to try and win a penalty.

He said:

“Pathetic Cubarsi. He goes down complaining, he doesn’t get touched. He completed his theater career at the age of 17. Let his father take him and tell him ‘look son, with the career you have ahead of you, don’t earn a reputation as a theater player’.”

Injured Barcelona star Gavi was incensed by the criticism of his teammate by the journalist, and he referred to the journalist as pathetic in his response.

He said:

“Pathetic is what you are, smarten up Paco."

Gavi remains sidelined for the Spanish champions and is set to miss the remainder of the campaign. The experienced teenager ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament while on international duty with Spain in November.

Lamine Yamal makes history in Barcelona's draw against Granada

Spanish international and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal made history after scoring twice for his side in their 3-3 draw against Granada on Sunday. The 16-year-old scored the first goal of the game to put his side ahead before scoring a late equaliser to help his side avoid defeat at home.

By scoring a brace, Yamal became the youngest player in La Liga history to score twice in the same match at the age of 16 years and 213 days old. The forward also became the youngest player to record 10 goal contributions in a single season.

Lamine Yamal has embraced the transition to first-team football quite well, and he has quickly become an integral member of Xavi's team. The teenage sensation has appeared 33 times for the club this season, with five goals and five assists to his name.

Barcelona allowed both Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele to leave the club in the summer, and Yamal has ensured that both players are not missed.