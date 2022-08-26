Patrice Evra makes prediction ahead of Chelsea vs Leicester clash 

Patrice Evra has made his prediction for the clash between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (August 27).

The Blues have made a slow start to the new season, registering just one win in their opening three Premier League games. They come into Saturday's clash on the back of a dreadful 3-0 defeat at Leeds United on August 21.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been unconvincing in all of their games so far but an out-of-sorts of Leicester offer a great opportunity to jumpstart their season.

The Foxes have picked up just one point in the English top-flight so far and several of their stars face an uncertain future. Chelsea have also only lost once to the East Midlands club at Stamford Bridge since 2001.

Evra feels that despite the hosts' recent struggles, they will have enough to see off Brendan Rodgers' side. The Manchester United legend also felt that goalkeeper Eduoard Mendy will bounce back against the Foxes following his howler against Leeds. In his column for The Metro, Evra wrote:

"Chelsea’s last match was a shock. I said recently that Mendy is the best goalkeeper in the world but those mistakes cost you a lot, he knows, he’s a world-class player. Leicester are struggling, I don’t know what’s going on. I see Chelsea winning because they will want to fix that humiliation."

If Fofana joins, Chalobah will be allowed to leave on loan. Leipzig, Inter and AC Milan want him. Chelsea new bid for Wesley Fofana being prepared as it will be around £75m. French centre back won't be part of Leicester squad - new bid discussed internally since Tuesday.If Fofana joins, Chalobah will be allowed to leave on loan. Leipzig, Inter and AC Milan want him. Chelsea new bid for Wesley Fofana being prepared as it will be around £75m. French centre back won't be part of Leicester squad - new bid discussed internally since Tuesday. 🔵 #CFCIf Fofana joins, Chalobah will be allowed to leave on loan. Leipzig, Inter and AC Milan want him. https://t.co/3yKstxSFCG

Pundit believes Wesley Fofana has had his head turned by Chelsea speculation

The Telegraph has claimed that the Blues are preparing a fourth bid for the centre-back, who is considered one of European football's leading prospects.

Fofana was left out of Leicester's previous Premier League encounter. Former West Ham United centre-back Matthew Upson believes the young Frenchman wants to leave the King Power Stadium. Upson told Sky Sports (as per Londonworld):

“I think Leicester are in a position where they are a bit of a selling club. In the past, you look at how the club has operated, with Fofana, maybe they would have said he’s not for sale and they’d hang on to those sort of players.

Upson added:

"But right at this moment in time, he (Fofana) is a player in high demand, he is a high-value player. What will be interesting with Leicester is whether or not they move these players on and how much of that is reinvested into the squad."

"That’s the key point with all of these transactions and whether or not you want to keep a player there that has had his head turned.”

Fofana is training with the U23s and reportedly asked to not play last week to force a move to Chelsea.

#MyPLMorning | #LCFC | #CFC Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Wesley Fofafa will not be in the squad for their match v. Chelsea tomorrow in London.Fofana is training with the U23s and reportedly asked to not play last week to force a move to Chelsea. Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Wesley Fofafa will not be in the squad for their match v. Chelsea tomorrow in London.Fofana is training with the U23s and reportedly asked to not play last week to force a move to Chelsea.#MyPLMorning | #LCFC | #CFC https://t.co/KJb26ePjcK

