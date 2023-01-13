Patrice Evra makes prediction ahead of derby clash between Manchester United and Manchester City

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has given his predictions for the weekend's derby clash between the Red Devils and Manchester City.

There are some tasty fixtures this weekend including the Manchester derby and the North London derby.

Patrice Evra, who is an ambassador for Betfair, has given his predictions for the Premier League fixtures to Metro.co.uk. Speaking about Manchester United vs. Manchester City, Evra said:

"We can hurt City, I will never disrespect City, but I think this one is a 50/50 game. Sometimes though, when City start well and develop their football in the game you can tell it’s going to be a long day."

Evra believes it will be a tough game as both sides are in good form. He further mentioned:

"City are a really, really strong side and it’s a big test for us. It’s a tough one to predict, Mahrez is on fire for City at the moment. It’s a derby so I’m not expecting a big score."

When asked about his prediction, Evra predicted a 2-1 win for Manchester United, saying:

"I can see it being 2-1 to United, but equally it wouldn’t be surprising to see City win, it could go either way. It can’t be like the last match, they have to learn from that. Prediction 2-1."

Who has the edge between Manchester United and Manchester City in recent times?

Manchester United have lost their last three league meetings against Manchester City. A fourth loss in a row would equal the club's Premier League record (4) for defeats against the same opponent, set against Liverpool in 2002 and City in 2014.

City manager Pep Guardiola also has a great record at Old Trafford as the stat testifies. Guardiola has won six competitive Manchester derbies at Old Trafford, twice as many as at the Etihad Stadium.

However, United have won eight games in a row and could equal their longest winning run in all competitions since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013. So a very close encounter awaits everyone.

