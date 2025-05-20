Patrice Evra reveals heartbreaking reason why he cannot attend Manchester United vs Tottenham Europa League final

Patrice Evra has revealed that he will not be able to attend the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Europa League final on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the Frenchman will be heading to Paris to attend his sister's funeral.
Taking to social media, Evra stated that he was planning to travel to Bilbao for the final on Wednesday night. He said that his sister was 56 and was battling cancer for 20 years before she passed away. He said:
"Hi guys, I was supposed to come to Bilbao tomorrow for the final in person to show you support and share my positive energy. But unfortunately I have to go to Paris for the funeral of my sister the same day of the final. She was 56, fighting against cancer for 20 years. Resilience, fighting."
He sent a message to the Manchester United players and said:
"That's what I want from you guys tomorrow. Just fight. Bleed for this shirt. For the fan, for the staff, for the people in Manchester. For the fans all around the world. There's no excuse. This is your duty tomorrow."
Manchester United are unbeaten in the Europa League this season and have done better than in the Premier League (16th). Tottenham are not unbeaten but have been worse than the Red Devils in the league this season (17th).
Manchester United players told to go all out for the Champions League qualification
Patrice Evra wants the Manchester United players to win the Europa League final as it guarantees them a place in the UEFA Champions League next season. He added that they must bleed for the players and said via talkSPORT:
"We are Man United. Do you know how many fans are going to travel from around the world and believe they know they're going to celebrate after the game, because they believe in you, no matter what? Because we can do it, we can do it, guys."
"Like I said, bleed for this shirt. Think about your family. There's no way other than to win. Don't be selfish. It's a qualification in the Champions League. We prepare the future for next year. So guys, I will be far away. I'm counting on you. Come on United, let's do this!"
Manchester United have not beaten Tottenham since October 2022 across competitions. They have lost four times and drawn twice to Spurs since they last won against the London side.