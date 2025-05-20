Patrice Evra reveals heartbreaking reason why he cannot attend Manchester United vs Tottenham Europa League final

Patrice Evra has revealed that he will not be able to attend the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Europa League final on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the Frenchman will be heading to Paris to attend his sister's funeral.

Ad

Taking to social media, Evra stated that he was planning to travel to Bilbao for the final on Wednesday night. He said that his sister was 56 and was battling cancer for 20 years before she passed away. He said:

"Hi guys, I was supposed to come to Bilbao tomorrow for the final in person to show you support and share my positive energy. But unfortunately I have to go to Paris for the funeral of my sister the same day of the final. She was 56, fighting against cancer for 20 years. Resilience, fighting."

Ad

Trending

He sent a message to the Manchester United players and said:

"That's what I want from you guys tomorrow. Just fight. Bleed for this shirt. For the fan, for the staff, for the people in Manchester. For the fans all around the world. There's no excuse. This is your duty tomorrow."

Manchester United are unbeaten in the Europa League this season and have done better than in the Premier League (16th). Tottenham are not unbeaten but have been worse than the Red Devils in the league this season (17th).

Ad

Manchester United players told to go all out for the Champions League qualification

Patrice Evra wants the Manchester United players to win the Europa League final as it guarantees them a place in the UEFA Champions League next season. He added that they must bleed for the players and said via talkSPORT:

"We are Man United. Do you know how many fans are going to travel from around the world and believe they know they're going to celebrate after the game, because they believe in you, no matter what? Because we can do it, we can do it, guys."

Ad

"Like I said, bleed for this shirt. Think about your family. There's no way other than to win. Don't be selfish. It's a qualification in the Champions League. We prepare the future for next year. So guys, I will be far away. I'm counting on you. Come on United, let's do this!"

Manchester United have not beaten Tottenham since October 2022 across competitions. They have lost four times and drawn twice to Spurs since they last won against the London side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More