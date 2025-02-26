Pau Cubarsi makes Barcelona history after scoring in 4-4 draw against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi made history after scoring for his team in their 4-4 draw against Atletico Madrid at home on Tuesday, February 25. The La Masia graduate netted his side's second goal, with the other strikes coming from Pedri, Inigo Martinez, and Robert Lewandowski.

After scoring in the first leg of the Blaugrana's Copa del Rey semi-final, Cubarsi became the youngest Barcelona defender to score a senior goal. He was aged 18 years and 34 days at the time of finding the net against Atletico Madrid (via Barca Universal).

Cubarsi broke Francisco Calvet's record, who scored his first senior goal against Hercules in a La Liga game, aged 18 years and 189 days. He remains the Catalan outfit's youngest scorer in the Spanish top flight. Sergino Dest holds this record in the UEFA Champions League, having scored when he was 20 years and 21 days old.

This marks yet another staggering achievement for the central defender, who is now an integral part of Hansi Flick's squad. So far this campaign, he's made 39 appearances across competitions for Barcelona, bagging a goal and three assists.

The youngster's prominence can also be seen in the form of a new contract he signed, keeping him at Camp Nou till the summer of 2029. He's next expected to start when the Blaugrana host Real Sociedad for a league clash at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, March 2.

Manchester United keen on signing young Barcelona defender in attempt to strengthen key position- Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a move for Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde in the summer transfer window. A report from Fichajes.net claims that the Red Devils wish to bolster their options at left-back (via CaughtOffSide).

While the Catalans are said to value the Spain international and wish to retain his services, their financial struggles could force a sale. It is believed that Manchester United are preparing a €40 million bid for the 21-year-old full-back. However, they may fall short of the asking price, which is seemingly set at €50 million. At the moment, Balde has a contract that only expires in the summer of 2028.

It seems interesting that Ruben Amorim wishes to add to his current options at left-back. The Red Devils only brought in Patrick Dorgu in the winter, while Luke Shaw is still injured. Diogo Dalot has also proved capable of playing in this position.

