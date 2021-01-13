Paul Merson believes Chelsea are still in the title race and Frank Lampard should be given more time 

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has stated his belief that Frank Lampard is doing a great job at Chelsea and deserves more time to achieve his goals. Writing in his latest football column for Sky Sports, the 52-year-old wrote of Chelsea:

''If Chelsea don't beat Fulham, should they sack Frank Lampard? It depends on what Chelsea wants this year. It's alright saying: 'Let's get rid of Frank,' but who comes in? Do they go back in for Rafa Benitez? If you're going to bring in Andriy Shevchenko, what's the difference? It's the same as Lampard, he hasn't managed world-class players and will need time.

"Sooner or later, there has to be a plan at Chelsea. You can't spend £200m and think you're going to win the league, it doesn't work like that. Lampard did a great job last year, and it's the first time he has worked with world-class players. Give him a chance," added Merson.

The Blues will make the trip to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Saturday. Frank Lampard will be hoping his side pick up three points against their London rivals.

Chelsea have slid down the Premier League table in recent weeks

Timo Werner has struggled since signing for Chelsea.

Chelsea impressed many by finishing in the top four last season despite operating under the limitation of a transfer ban.

Having spent in excess of £200m in the summer transfer window, the team were expected to, at least, mount a title charge this term. Things started well enough for the Stamford Bridge outfit and they found themselves top of the table at the start of December.

🔊 Some morning motivation from our man Mendy! ✊ pic.twitter.com/nbrTK0DYPx — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

However, a poor run of form has seen the West London outfit drop points and Lampard's side currently find themselves in the 9th spot after playing 17 games in the Premier League.

Lampard will also be concerned about the poor form of Chelsea's marquee summer signings. The likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have struggled in front of goal for large parts of the season.

The Germany internationals managed to get on the scoresheet in the 4-0 rout of Morecambe last weekend and Chelsea fans will be hoping they can build on that in the upcoming fixtures.