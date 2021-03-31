Paul Merson believes Manchester City star would 'fit right in' at Arsenal 

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson reckons Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero would fit in perfectly at the Emirates. The Argentina international is set to leave Manchester City after the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

Sergio Aguero's ten-year spell with Manchester City is set to come to a close at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. He has developed into one of the best strikers in the world during his time with the Cityzens, and is widely considered to be one of the best foreign players to ever play in the Premier League.

Sergio Aguero's goal in the final minute of stoppage time on the final day of the 2011-12 season against QPR led Manchester City to their first-ever Premier League title. The 32-year-old has helped Manchester City win four Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and five EFL Cups during his time with the club.

The former Atletico Madrid man has, however, had a limited impact on Pep Guardiola's side due to recurring injuries. Sergio Aguero has managed to make just fourteen appearances for Manchester City this season.

Manchester City have decided against offering the striker a new contract, meaning Aguero will become a free agent in the summer. He has already been linked with a move to the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea and Juventus.

Paul Merson, however, believes former Manchester City assistant coach and current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should look to sign Sergio Aguero when the transfer window opens.

"Will he stay in England or will his next move be abroad? If he stays in England, I think Arsenal would suit the style he would be looking for. They'd be a good choice," Merson told Sky Sports.

"Mikel Arteta was at Manchester City and the way Arsenal play, they get around the box and they do create a lot of opportunities. Arsenal do tick that box for Aguero," said Merson.

Arsenal will face stiff competition from Barcelona for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero

Arsenal will face heavy competition from Barcelona if they choose to pursue Sergio Aguero's signature. The Catalans have been linked with a move for the Argentine for a few years now. Barcelona will look to use Aguero's long-time friend and international team-mate Lionel Messi to persuade the 32-year-old to join the Spanish club.

Barcelona are desperate to sign a top-quality forward this summer to replace Luis Suarez, who departed last summer to join Atletico Madrid. Ronald Koeman's side have also been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The Catalans will find it difficult to match Dortmund's €180 million valuation of the Norwegian. Sergio Aguero could prove to be a cheaper alternative as he will become a free agent at the end of the season.