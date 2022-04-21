Paul Merson chooses between Arsenal and Tottenham for Premier League top 4 spot

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has backed his old team to edge out Tottenham Hotspur and finish fourth in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners bagged a crucial 4-2 win at Chelsea on Wednesday night (20 April). The victory at Stamford Bridge saw them draw level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham. Mikel Arteta’s side are currently trailing their north London rivals on goal difference, promising an action-packed race to the finish.

Manchester United, who were hammered by Liverpool on Tuesday night (19 April), are in sixth spot. The Red Devils are three points adrift of both Arsenal and Spurs despite playing one more game. West Ham United, meanwhile, are two points and a place behind Ralf Rangnick's team.

William Hill @WilliamHill



15 games

2 wins

10 defeats



Arsenal's PL record against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge under Mikel Arteta:



3 games

2 wins

0 defeats



He's got the formula. 🧪 Arsenal's PL record against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge from 2004/05 to 2018/19:15 games2 wins10 defeatsArsenal's PL record against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge under Mikel Arteta:3 games2 wins0 defeatsHe's got the formula. 🧪 Arsenal's PL record against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge from 2004/05 to 2018/19:▪️ 15 games▪️ 2 wins▪️ 10 defeatsArsenal's PL record against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge under Mikel Arteta:▪️ 3 games▪️ 2 wins▪️ 0 defeatsHe's got the formula. 🧪 https://t.co/s69fmXOTkO

When asked to name his favorites to finish fourth in the Premier League this season, Merson unhesitantly went with Arsenal. The former forward claimed that the Gunners have an easier run-in compared to Spurs. Speaking to Sky Sports (via Metro), Merson said:

“I think advantage Arsenal, I really do. I don’t think Tottenham beat Brentford away, Brentford are flying, absolutely flying at the moment. I think Arsenal’s a hard game.”

The 54-year-old added:

“I know Man United have been terrible, but who doesn’t want to turn up at the Emirates and play football on that pitch. They’ve got no pressure Man United, the first game they’ve probably ever played as a club of Man United’s magnitude, where no one expects anything, like nothing. You can just go out and get beat and no one could care less. I think it’s a dangerous game.”

Merson went on to state that West Ham might not field their strongest XI when they face Arteta’s side on 1 May. The spicy London derby is sandwiched between the Hammers' home and away Europa League semi-final clashes against Eintracht Frankfurt on 28 April and 5 May, respectively.

He elaborated:

“It’s about timings now. West Ham away is a hard game but it’s in between Frankfurt [in the Europa League semi-final] so will they rest all their players?”

Buoyed by their massive win over Chelsea, Arteta’s side will host Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday (23 May). If the Gunners manage to maintain the ferocity they demonstrated at Stamford Bridge, the Red Devils could be in for another long and difficult evening.

Eddie Nketiah wins over Arsenal fans with a brace at the Bridge

In what was only his second Premier League start of the season, Eddie Nketiah produced a masterclass in tenacity and goalscoring. He bagged a brace, scoring on either side of half-time to help his side beat Chelsea 4-2.

The 22-year-old capitalized on a defensive error by Andreas Christensen to open the scoring in the 13th minute. His second goal in the 57th minute was the result of his perseverance inside the Chelsea box.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews



Is the Arsenal legend right?



#CHEARS Paul Merson on Eddie Nketiah's first goal: "Lacazette wouldn't have chased the ball down."Is the Arsenal legend right? Paul Merson on Eddie Nketiah's first goal: "Lacazette wouldn't have chased the ball down."Is the Arsenal legend right? 👀#CHEARS https://t.co/WECEPJuhI2

The Arsenal academy graduate is out of contract in June and could leave the club on a free transfer. However, if the forward keeps producing the goods, we do not see any reason why the Gunners will not offer him a respectable contract extension.

Edited by Samya Majumdar