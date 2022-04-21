Paul Merson chooses between Arsenal and Tottenham for Premier League top 4 spot

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has backed his old team to edge out Tottenham Hotspur and finish fourth in the Premier League this season.
The Gunners bagged a crucial 4-2 win at Chelsea on Wednesday night (20 April). The victory at Stamford Bridge saw them draw level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham. Mikel Arteta’s side are currently trailing their north London rivals on goal difference, promising an action-packed race to the finish.
Manchester United, who were hammered by Liverpool on Tuesday night (19 April), are in sixth spot. The Red Devils are three points adrift of both Arsenal and Spurs despite playing one more game. West Ham United, meanwhile, are two points and a place behind Ralf Rangnick's team.
When asked to name his favorites to finish fourth in the Premier League this season, Merson unhesitantly went with Arsenal. The former forward claimed that the Gunners have an easier run-in compared to Spurs. Speaking to Sky Sports (via Metro), Merson said:
“I think advantage Arsenal, I really do. I don’t think Tottenham beat Brentford away, Brentford are flying, absolutely flying at the moment. I think Arsenal’s a hard game.”
The 54-year-old added:
“I know Man United have been terrible, but who doesn’t want to turn up at the Emirates and play football on that pitch. They’ve got no pressure Man United, the first game they’ve probably ever played as a club of Man United’s magnitude, where no one expects anything, like nothing. You can just go out and get beat and no one could care less. I think it’s a dangerous game.”
Merson went on to state that West Ham might not field their strongest XI when they face Arteta’s side on 1 May. The spicy London derby is sandwiched between the Hammers' home and away Europa League semi-final clashes against Eintracht Frankfurt on 28 April and 5 May, respectively.
He elaborated:
“It’s about timings now. West Ham away is a hard game but it’s in between Frankfurt [in the Europa League semi-final] so will they rest all their players?”
Buoyed by their massive win over Chelsea, Arteta’s side will host Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday (23 May). If the Gunners manage to maintain the ferocity they demonstrated at Stamford Bridge, the Red Devils could be in for another long and difficult evening.
Eddie Nketiah wins over Arsenal fans with a brace at the Bridge
In what was only his second Premier League start of the season, Eddie Nketiah produced a masterclass in tenacity and goalscoring. He bagged a brace, scoring on either side of half-time to help his side beat Chelsea 4-2.
The 22-year-old capitalized on a defensive error by Andreas Christensen to open the scoring in the 13th minute. His second goal in the 57th minute was the result of his perseverance inside the Chelsea box.
The Arsenal academy graduate is out of contract in June and could leave the club on a free transfer. However, if the forward keeps producing the goods, we do not see any reason why the Gunners will not offer him a respectable contract extension.