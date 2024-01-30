Paul Merson claims Arsenal job is a 'bigger draw' than Barcelona amid rumors linking Mikel Arteta with move away from the Gunners

Paul Merson believes the Arsenal job is more enticing than Barcelona after reports surfaced linking Mikel Arteta with the Spanish side.

Barcelona boss Xavi announced his decision to leave Camp Nou at the end of the season on Saturday (January 27) after his side's 5-3 defeat to Villarreal. The Spanish manager explained that the club needed a change and that it was in the players' best interests.

After the news, reports surfaced suggesting Arteta intends to leave the club at the end of the season as well, and the Blaugrana could be a potential destination. However, the Arsenal boss has since come out and dismissed the rumors.

Speaking about the speculation, Merson wrote in his column for Sky Sports:

"Mikel has said he is not happy with it and has denied it. You have to go with his word. The game has changed now, Arsenal is a bigger draw than Barcelona in my opinion. Five, 10, 15 years ago, you ask any footballer or manager in the world and they all wanted to play for or manage Real Madrid or Barcelona. That was the pinnacle of your football career."

He added:

"But I do not think that is now the case with Barcelona anymore, they are an also-ran. They are not a big threat in Europe anymore and are well of the pace in the title race, while they got smashed again the other night [against Villarreal]."

Merson concluded:

"I do not see how they are a step forward, then there are their finances and you would rather work with Arsenal’s squad of players than Barcelona’s right now."

The Gunners are set to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League later tonight (Tuesday, January 30), while the Blaugrana will play Osasuna in their league fixture tomorrow.

“It’s totally untrue" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's response to Barcelona links

During his pre-match press conference ahead of the Forest clash, Arteta was asked about the reports linking him with a move to Spain.

He admitted that he was upset at the speculation and said (via The Guardian):

“It’s totally untrue and I’m really upset about it. I’m in the right place with the right people. I’m immersed in a beautiful journey with this football club, the staff and the players and there is still a lot to do."

He added:

"I love what I do, I love every minute and I get a lot of joy. It drives you when you feel respected, loved, when you see a clear direction and ambition. That is where we are right now.”

Arsenal are currently third in the Premier League table, level on points with second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand. The Gunners are five points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Catalonian giants are fourth in the La Liga standings, ten points behind second-placed Real Madrid. Girona top the league table, one point ahead of Los Blancos.