Paul Merson explains difference between ‘special’ Cristiano Ronaldo and ‘unreal’ Lionel Messi

Former Arsenal icon Paul Merson has explained the key difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Merson has heaped praise on Ronaldo for his commitment towards the game and hard work throughout his career, which has made him the player he is today. He labelled the Manchester United forward 'special'.

The former player-turned-pundit also agreed with the general notion that Messi has had natural talent. In his column for the Daily Star, Paul Merson said:

"The bloke (Ronaldo) is special. He has such self-belief. I think mentally, he is the strongest player there has ever been in the game. I think Messi is different. I think he was born with his talent. Ronaldo has had to work at it. You can watch videos of Messi scoring unreal goals as a kid. It came naturally for him. With Ronaldo, it's been sheer hard work and dedication."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mbappe says reaching Messi and Ronaldo levels is just unrealistic Mbappe says reaching Messi and Ronaldo levels is just unrealistic 🐐 https://t.co/4XQMHA4l48

Both Messi and Ronaldo have had amazing careers over the last 15 years. The duo have won a combined 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them, with Messi winning seven and Ronaldo five.

The duo will be heading into the 2022-23 season after enduring contrasting campaigns. Both Messi and Ronaldo had joined new clubs at the start of last season. Messi had an underwhelming first season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), scoring only 11 times across competitions, but won the Ligue 1 title.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, ended the 2021-22 campaign as Manchester United's leading goalscorer with 24 goals in 38 appearances. However, the 37-year-old forward endured a trophyless campaign. To add insult to injury, United also failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to play in their fifth FIFA World Cup

Argentina and Portugal have both qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. That means that Messi and Ronaldo will be making their fifth appearance in the quadrennial competition. Both superstars had made their World Cup debut in the 2006 edition in Germany but are yet to win the competition.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Lionel Messi, Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo are amongst the superstars who will captain their nations at the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to Goal. dlvr.it/SStN3l Lionel Messi, Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo are amongst the superstars who will captain their nations at the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to Goal. dlvr.it/SStN3l

It's quite possible that the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar could be both Messi and Ronaldo's final appearance in the competition. With both approaching the twilight of their careers, it is difficult to see either of them in the 2016 edition in North America.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far