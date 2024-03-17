Paul Merson explains how Joe Gomez's inclusion in England Euro 2024 squad could hamper Jordan Henderson's chances

Paul Merson reckons Liverpool star Joe Gomez's inclusion in the England squad could spell bad news for Jordan Henderson.

The Three Lions play Brazil and Belgium in friendlies later this month, Gomez has been called up to the squad, his first call-u[ since 2020. The 26-year-old has been in good form for his club side recently.

Merson thinks Gomez could provide Gareth Southgate's side with some much-needed pace at the back, which would allow them to play Declan Rice as the holding midfielder.

As per Merson, that could hamper Henderson's chances of making the first Xi or even the squad. The pundit said (via HITC):

"Henderson doesn't need a Gomez in the squad. He doesn't need pace at the back because he doesn't get in otherwise.

"He doesn't get in the squad. If we had pace at the back we only need Declan Rice (as the holding midfielder) but because we haven't, we need two protective players."

Merson continued:

"I would be shocked if Gomez didn't go (to the Euros). I would be shocked. He can play all across the back. He could even go into midfield and do a job. He has been very good."

Expand Tweet

The former Charlton academy product has received a deserved call-up to the team after some impressive displays for his club side.

Henderson. meanwhile, is at Ajax after a short stint at Al-Ettifaq following his Liverpool exit last summer. While the 33-year-old has proven his quality at the Eredivisie club, England's depth could make it tough for the veteran to be a starter.

What England manager Gareth Southgate said about Liverpool star Joe Gomez's return

Joe Gomez has been a key player for Liverpool this season, making 40 appearances across competitions and helping keep 13 clean sheets.

He's back in the England squad, and Southgate expressed delight with how Gomez has performed for the Merseysiders this season. He said in a recent press conference (via England FA's website):

"So we have always had great faith in Joe, and we love working with Joe. We're delighted to see him back playing."

Expand Tweet

Gomez has made 11 appearances for the Three Lions. Impressive outings in the upcoming set of friendlies could help secure the Liverpool man a spot at Euro 2024 in Germany later this year.