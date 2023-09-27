Paul Merson issues damning 7-word verdict on Jadon Sancho saga at Manchester United after latest Ten Hag comments

Paul Merson has issued a grim response to Erik ten Hag's comments regarding Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho.

The saga came to public attention on 3 September after Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates. Ten Hag cited lackluster performance in training as the reason that Sancho's was left out of the squad.

The English winger instantly hit back on social media, calling the Dutch manager's comments 'untrue'. Since then, Sancho has been banned from participating in first-team training and hasn't played one minute for the club.

Ten Hag has also been asked to issue a response to the situation multiple times in recent weeks. When questioned about Sancho's situation after the Red Devils' 3-0 EFL Cup third-round win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday (26 September), the manager told reporters (h/t Independent.ie):

"I don't talk about players who are not available. It's up to him."

Responding to the comments on his social media account, Merson tweeted (h/t @PaulMerse on X):

"Not sure how this one will end!!"

All three of Sancho's appearances this season came as a substitute in the Premier League last month. Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri's gradual rise has made it difficult for the Englishman to hold down a spot in Ten Hag's XI.

Moreover, it has allowed the former Ajax manager to banish Sancho at a time when £85 million winger Antony is also on a leave of absence. Sancho's favored left wing is occupied by Marcus Rashford, who is now free to play down the flanks after Rasmus Hojlund's integration into the team.

Ex-PL winger surprised Jadon Sancho hasn't apologized to Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Former Crystal Palace and Everton winger Andros Townsend has criticized Jadon Sancho's comments towards Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho's tweet, which was directed at the Dutchman, was viewed over 60 million times before he deleted it. But an apology hasn't come yet, and he continues to be banished from the Red Devils squad.

Sancho has missed all five games his team have played in this month. Commenting on the situation, Townsend, who is currently a free agent, said (h/t Sky Sports):

"I'm questioning who's advising him, who's in his ear? Senior players should be telling him, agents should be telling him, close friends and family should be telling him.

"I don't think what the manager said was personal. All he said was Sancho hadn't trained well so he wasn't playing. It was a professional opinion. Calling the manager a liar... there's only ever going to be one winner there."

Last season, Sancho enjoyed his fair share of playing time under Ten Hag, registering seven goals and three assists in 41 appearances.