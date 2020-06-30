Paul Merson launches astonishing attack on EPL star Mesut Ozil: "He's one of the worst players in the world without the ball!"

Paul Merson and Alan Smith shared their opinions about EPL star Mesut Ozil.

Mikel Arteta has omitted the German midfielder from his matchday squad in recent weeks due to unspecified reasons.

EPL star Mesut Ozil's fall from grace in recent seasons has been painful to watch

Television pundit Paul Merson has slammed EPL midfielder Mesut Ozil for his inability to work off the ball. The German has been left out of the matchday squad by Mikel Arteta in recent weeks, as he EPL career goes from bad to worse.

Since signing a bumper new deal in 2017, Ozil has steadily declined and become more of a liability for the EPL giants. The World Cup winner was also slated by former Gunners boss Unai Emery for his lack of commitment on and off the pitch and was cast aside by the Spaniard multiple times.

Arteta's treatment of Ozil seems to be heading in the same direction. According to Paul Merson, the German's movement off the ball in the main reason behind his struggles in the EPL.

"If he hasn't got the ball he's one of the worst players in the world! I would say that. Name me a worse player in the world when their team doesn't have the ball?"

Ozil's EPL journey goes from bad to worse

Mikel Arteta has left Ozil out of the squad a handful of times this season

Former Arsenal star Alan Smith also shared his thoughts on the matter. The Englishman dubbed Ozil's exile from the team as "strong management" from Arteta and praised the Spaniard's decisiveness.

"Arteta is decisive; if he decides somebody doesn't fit in going forward, no matter how much they're earning, he's not going to pick them. That's strong management, and I think Arsenal need that."

Ozil's recent struggles in the EPL are well documented and the German is running out of time to save his Arsenal career. With a year left on his current deal, it remains likely that he will see off his contract and secure a move away from the EPL giants next summer.

Alan Smith on leaving Ozil out: "Arteta is decisive; if he decides somebody doesn't fit in going forward, no matter how much they're earning, he's not going to pick them. That's strong management, and I think Arsenal need that." [@SkySportsNews] — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) June 30, 2020

However, Arteta could look to cash in on Ozil this summer as opposed to losing him for free 12 months later. With a quiet transfer window on the cards due to the financial ramification of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EPL club might have to sell a few players to raise money for incoming.

Matteo Guendouzi's future is also reportedly up in the air, as the midfielder was left out of the squad for disciplinary reasons. The Frenchman could also be shown the door in the upcoming transfer window, as Arteta looks to fine-tune his squad in the coming weeks.

🗞 Our latest team news update ahead of #ARSNOR 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 30, 2020

The EPL giants have been linked with a big-money move for Thomas Partey, who reportedly has a £45 million release clause. The 27-year-old is Arsenal's primary target this summer and it remains to be seen if he swaps La Liga for the EPL.

Arsenal returned to winning ways in the EPL with a morale-boosting 2-0 victory against Southampton last week. The Gunners host 20th placed Norwich City at the Emirates Stadium and will look to make it back to back wins and climb the EPL standings.

